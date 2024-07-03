iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd Company Summary

96.85
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd Summary

Chemo Pharma Laboratories Limited was established in August, 1942 and has been making Pharmaceuticals and also had diversified into bulk drugs. However due to increase in competition and flow of new drugs, the Company had to dispose the business and pay all its liabilities and dues. Presently the Company has its own cash resource, with this the Company is proposing to diversify and to take over Sick Company which has excellent future potential. The Company is in advance in the negotiation to some other company and soon rehab to acquire business in Power and Chemicals.

