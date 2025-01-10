Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.02
11.49
11.49
11.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.91
0.54
-2.28
-1.78
Net Worth
34.93
12.03
9.21
9.71
Minority Interest
Debt
4.85
10.57
11.9
12.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.46
0.52
0.61
0.69
Total Liabilities
40.24
23.12
21.72
22.58
Fixed Assets
11.44
11.88
12.04
12.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.06
0.09
0.08
Networking Capital
11.27
9.15
6.55
8.33
Inventories
4.93
2.53
3.56
2.59
Inventory Days
113.05
67.93
Sundry Debtors
5.91
6.36
2.52
5.16
Debtor Days
80.02
135.34
Other Current Assets
11.35
5.5
5.65
4.89
Sundry Creditors
-4.24
-3.9
-3.77
-2.93
Creditor Days
119.72
76.85
Other Current Liabilities
-6.68
-1.34
-1.41
-1.38
Cash
17.42
1.98
2.99
1.58
Total Assets
40.22
23.12
21.72
22.57
