Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

222.8
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.49

13.91

19.55

48.04

yoy growth (%)

-17.4

-28.84

-59.29

2.45

Raw materials

-6.08

-8.06

-11.65

-41.01

As % of sales

52.96

57.97

59.61

85.35

Employee costs

-1.64

-1.17

-1.49

-1.55

As % of sales

14.34

8.42

7.62

3.23

Other costs

-2.16

-1.81

-3.37

-2.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.86

13.04

17.24

4.62

Operating profit

1.58

2.86

3.03

3.25

OPM

13.82

20.56

15.51

6.77

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.98

-1.01

-1.08

Interest expense

-1.36

-1.35

-1.32

-1.89

Other income

0.18

0.13

0.24

0.15

Profit before tax

-0.6

0.65

0.94

0.42

Taxes

0.04

0.02

0.02

-0.1

Tax rate

-7.13

4.12

3

-23.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.56

0.68

0.97

0.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.56

0.68

0.97

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-181.99

-29.59

202.29

177.55

NPM

-4.87

4.91

4.96

0.66

