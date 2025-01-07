Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.49
13.91
19.55
48.04
yoy growth (%)
-17.4
-28.84
-59.29
2.45
Raw materials
-6.08
-8.06
-11.65
-41.01
As % of sales
52.96
57.97
59.61
85.35
Employee costs
-1.64
-1.17
-1.49
-1.55
As % of sales
14.34
8.42
7.62
3.23
Other costs
-2.16
-1.81
-3.37
-2.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.86
13.04
17.24
4.62
Operating profit
1.58
2.86
3.03
3.25
OPM
13.82
20.56
15.51
6.77
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.98
-1.01
-1.08
Interest expense
-1.36
-1.35
-1.32
-1.89
Other income
0.18
0.13
0.24
0.15
Profit before tax
-0.6
0.65
0.94
0.42
Taxes
0.04
0.02
0.02
-0.1
Tax rate
-7.13
4.12
3
-23.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.56
0.68
0.97
0.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.56
0.68
0.97
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-181.99
-29.59
202.29
177.55
NPM
-4.87
4.91
4.96
0.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.