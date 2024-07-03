Summary

Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited was incorporated on January 15, 1997. Chemtech Industrial Valves is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company, is engaged in the business of manufacturing carbon steel and stainless steel industrial valves of various types & sizes ranging from 15mm up to 4000mm. It manufacture and supply various types of ball, butterfly, globe, gate and check valves and have a significantcustomer base in the steel industry. It also supply our products to customers in the oil and gas including petro-chemical industry, infrastructure including pipelines, process industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, intermediaries and fertilizers, nuclear space and defence industry.The Company is a manufacturer of high quality valves. It operate manufacturing facilities at Wada, to suit most of the piping related requirements. These valves have proved suitable, right from providing 3 millisec cycling time, to the most secure Safety Valvesfor the utmost critical requirements. The Company was founded in year 1997 by Mr. Pradeep Badkur and Mr. Ignatious Inasu, & is active in the Steel / Power / Fertilizers / Pulp & Paper / Water / Oil & Gas Segments. They began manufacturing operations in 1997 at Nirmal Ashish Industrial Estate, in Asangaon. Starting with two galas, in year 2007, these facilities were spread over five galas with an outshed .To consolidate the operations, the Company moved them to manufacturing unit located at Wada, Maharashtra, which was acquired in year 2012

