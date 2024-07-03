Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹220.95
Prev. Close₹221.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.07
Day's High₹225
Day's Low₹210.55
52 Week's High₹326
52 Week's Low₹54
Book Value₹79.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)362.29
P/E62.73
EPS3.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.02
11.49
11.49
11.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.91
0.54
-2.28
-1.78
Net Worth
34.93
12.03
9.21
9.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.49
13.91
19.55
48.04
yoy growth (%)
-17.4
-28.84
-59.29
2.45
Raw materials
-6.08
-8.06
-11.65
-41.01
As % of sales
52.96
57.97
59.61
85.35
Employee costs
-1.64
-1.17
-1.49
-1.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.6
0.65
0.94
0.42
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.98
-1.01
-1.08
Tax paid
0.04
0.02
0.02
-0.1
Working capital
-0.39
2.4
1.1
-1.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.4
-28.84
-59.29
2.45
Op profit growth
-44.47
-5.68
-6.85
0.46
EBIT growth
-62.3
-11.04
-2.46
0.43
Net profit growth
-181.99
-29.59
202.29
177.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Harsh Pradeep Badkur
E D & Wholetime Director
Ignatious David Chittatukarakaran Inasu
Executive Director / Whole Tim
Puneet Pradeep Badkur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manisha Yogesh Lakhani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hemant Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amita Jain
Reports by Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd
Summary
Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited was incorporated on January 15, 1997. Chemtech Industrial Valves is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company, is engaged in the business of manufacturing carbon steel and stainless steel industrial valves of various types & sizes ranging from 15mm up to 4000mm. It manufacture and supply various types of ball, butterfly, globe, gate and check valves and have a significantcustomer base in the steel industry. It also supply our products to customers in the oil and gas including petro-chemical industry, infrastructure including pipelines, process industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, intermediaries and fertilizers, nuclear space and defence industry.The Company is a manufacturer of high quality valves. It operate manufacturing facilities at Wada, to suit most of the piping related requirements. These valves have proved suitable, right from providing 3 millisec cycling time, to the most secure Safety Valvesfor the utmost critical requirements. The Company was founded in year 1997 by Mr. Pradeep Badkur and Mr. Ignatious Inasu, & is active in the Steel / Power / Fertilizers / Pulp & Paper / Water / Oil & Gas Segments. They began manufacturing operations in 1997 at Nirmal Ashish Industrial Estate, in Asangaon. Starting with two galas, in year 2007, these facilities were spread over five galas with an outshed .To consolidate the operations, the Company moved them to manufacturing unit located at Wada, Maharashtra, which was acquired in year 2012
Read More
The Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹213.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd is ₹362.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd is 62.73 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd is ₹54 and ₹326 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.48%, 3 Years at 147.37%, 1 Year at 314.31%, 6 Month at 15.94%, 3 Month at -27.88% and 1 Month at -0.14%.
