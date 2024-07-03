iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Share Price

213.9
(-3.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open220.95
  • Day's High225
  • 52 Wk High326
  • Prev. Close221.45
  • Day's Low210.55
  • 52 Wk Low 54
  • Turnover (lac)36.07
  • P/E62.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value79.19
  • EPS3.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)362.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

220.95

Prev. Close

221.45

Turnover(Lac.)

36.07

Day's High

225

Day's Low

210.55

52 Week's High

326

52 Week's Low

54

Book Value

79.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

362.29

P/E

62.73

EPS

3.53

Divi. Yield

0

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 52.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.02

11.49

11.49

11.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.91

0.54

-2.28

-1.78

Net Worth

34.93

12.03

9.21

9.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.49

13.91

19.55

48.04

yoy growth (%)

-17.4

-28.84

-59.29

2.45

Raw materials

-6.08

-8.06

-11.65

-41.01

As % of sales

52.96

57.97

59.61

85.35

Employee costs

-1.64

-1.17

-1.49

-1.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.6

0.65

0.94

0.42

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.98

-1.01

-1.08

Tax paid

0.04

0.02

0.02

-0.1

Working capital

-0.39

2.4

1.1

-1.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.4

-28.84

-59.29

2.45

Op profit growth

-44.47

-5.68

-6.85

0.46

EBIT growth

-62.3

-11.04

-2.46

0.43

Net profit growth

-181.99

-29.59

202.29

177.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Harsh Pradeep Badkur

E D & Wholetime Director

Ignatious David Chittatukarakaran Inasu

Executive Director / Whole Tim

Puneet Pradeep Badkur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manisha Yogesh Lakhani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hemant Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amita Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd

Summary

Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited was incorporated on January 15, 1997. Chemtech Industrial Valves is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company, is engaged in the business of manufacturing carbon steel and stainless steel industrial valves of various types & sizes ranging from 15mm up to 4000mm. It manufacture and supply various types of ball, butterfly, globe, gate and check valves and have a significantcustomer base in the steel industry. It also supply our products to customers in the oil and gas including petro-chemical industry, infrastructure including pipelines, process industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, intermediaries and fertilizers, nuclear space and defence industry.The Company is a manufacturer of high quality valves. It operate manufacturing facilities at Wada, to suit most of the piping related requirements. These valves have proved suitable, right from providing 3 millisec cycling time, to the most secure Safety Valvesfor the utmost critical requirements. The Company was founded in year 1997 by Mr. Pradeep Badkur and Mr. Ignatious Inasu, & is active in the Steel / Power / Fertilizers / Pulp & Paper / Water / Oil & Gas Segments. They began manufacturing operations in 1997 at Nirmal Ashish Industrial Estate, in Asangaon. Starting with two galas, in year 2007, these facilities were spread over five galas with an outshed .To consolidate the operations, the Company moved them to manufacturing unit located at Wada, Maharashtra, which was acquired in year 2012
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd share price today?

The Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹213.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd is ₹362.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd is 62.73 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd is ₹54 and ₹326 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd?

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.48%, 3 Years at 147.37%, 1 Year at 314.31%, 6 Month at 15.94%, 3 Month at -27.88% and 1 Month at -0.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.65 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 52.30 %

