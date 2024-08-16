AGM 11/09/2024 The Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited for the Financial Year 2023-24 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Voting Results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the transcript of the 28th AGM of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited held on 11.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)