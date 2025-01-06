Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.6
0.65
0.94
0.42
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.98
-1.01
-1.08
Tax paid
0.04
0.02
0.02
-0.1
Working capital
-0.39
2.4
1.1
-1.74
Other operating items
Operating
-1.97
2.09
1.05
-2.5
Capital expenditure
0.5
-0.2
0.23
0.07
Free cash flow
-1.47
1.89
1.28
-2.43
Equity raised
-3.49
-5
-7.33
-8.46
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.03
1.09
-1.19
-3.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.93
-2.01
-7.23
-14.36
