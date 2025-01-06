iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Cash Flow Statement

213.9
(-3.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd

Chemtech Indust. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.6

0.65

0.94

0.42

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.98

-1.01

-1.08

Tax paid

0.04

0.02

0.02

-0.1

Working capital

-0.39

2.4

1.1

-1.74

Other operating items

Operating

-1.97

2.09

1.05

-2.5

Capital expenditure

0.5

-0.2

0.23

0.07

Free cash flow

-1.47

1.89

1.28

-2.43

Equity raised

-3.49

-5

-7.33

-8.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.03

1.09

-1.19

-3.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.93

-2.01

-7.23

-14.36

Chemtech Indust. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.