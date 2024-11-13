iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Board Meeting

197.55
(-0.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:21:00 AM

Chemtech Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly find enclosed herewith the Notice for the Board Metting which is to be held on 13th November 2024 at 02: 00 P.M to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015; 2. To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. Kindly find enclosed herewith the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Enclosed herewith is the outcome of the board meeting held on 01st October, 2024 for Allotment of Shares/ Convertible Warrants
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2.To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 to transact the business as mentioned in the Notice attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited (Company) was held today i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024. The meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M. The Board of Directors in the meeting undertook following matters as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the Quarter Half Year and Year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2.To consider and approve the Related Party Transactions entered into by the Company on half- yearly basis for year ended 31st March 2024; 3.To consider and approve Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st March 2023 as per Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 4.To consider and approve re-appointment of Mr. Vikas More as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 5.To consider and approve re-appointment of Ms. Rohini Pimple as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 6.To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited (Company) was held today i.e. on Friday, 24th May, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.00 P.M. The Board of Directors in the meeting undertook following matters as attached herewith. Material Disclosure with respect to Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th February, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other Regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited (Company) was held today i.e. on Thursday, 08th February, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:00 p.m. The Board of Directors in the meeting undertook the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial results will be published in the English newspaper and regional language newspaper. Please find enclosed the Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for Quarter Ended 31st of December, 2023 for Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) This is in continuance of the earlier outcome submitted for the Board Meeting held on 08th February, 2024 regarding considering and for approving of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. This is to inform that we have hereby rectified the clerical/typographical error in the financials submitted. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Chemtech Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.