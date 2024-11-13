Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly find enclosed herewith the Notice for the Board Metting which is to be held on 13th November 2024 at 02: 00 P.M to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015; 2. To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. Kindly find enclosed herewith the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Enclosed herewith is the outcome of the board meeting held on 01st October, 2024 for Allotment of Shares/ Convertible Warrants

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2.To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 to transact the business as mentioned in the Notice attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited (Company) was held today i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024. The meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M. The Board of Directors in the meeting undertook following matters as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the Quarter Half Year and Year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2.To consider and approve the Related Party Transactions entered into by the Company on half- yearly basis for year ended 31st March 2024; 3.To consider and approve Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st March 2023 as per Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 4.To consider and approve re-appointment of Mr. Vikas More as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 5.To consider and approve re-appointment of Ms. Rohini Pimple as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 6.To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited (Company) was held today i.e. on Friday, 24th May, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.00 P.M. The Board of Directors in the meeting undertook following matters as attached herewith. Material Disclosure with respect to Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th February, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024