|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly find enclosed herewith the Notice for the Board Metting which is to be held on 13th November 2024 at 02: 00 P.M to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015; 2. To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. Kindly find enclosed herewith the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Enclosed herewith is the outcome of the board meeting held on 01st October, 2024 for Allotment of Shares/ Convertible Warrants
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2.To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 14/08/2024 to transact the business as mentioned in the Notice attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited (Company) was held today i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024. The meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M. The Board of Directors in the meeting undertook following matters as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the Quarter Half Year and Year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2.To consider and approve the Related Party Transactions entered into by the Company on half- yearly basis for year ended 31st March 2024; 3.To consider and approve Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st March 2023 as per Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 4.To consider and approve re-appointment of Mr. Vikas More as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 5.To consider and approve re-appointment of Ms. Rohini Pimple as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 6.To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited (Company) was held today i.e. on Friday, 24th May, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.00 P.M. The Board of Directors in the meeting undertook following matters as attached herewith. Material Disclosure with respect to Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th February, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To transact any other business as may be decided by the Chairman. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other Regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited (Company) was held today i.e. on Thursday, 08th February, 2024. The meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:00 p.m. The Board of Directors in the meeting undertook the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial results will be published in the English newspaper and regional language newspaper. Please find enclosed the Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for Quarter Ended 31st of December, 2023 for Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024) This is in continuance of the earlier outcome submitted for the Board Meeting held on 08th February, 2024 regarding considering and for approving of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. This is to inform that we have hereby rectified the clerical/typographical error in the financials submitted. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.