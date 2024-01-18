Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting regarding increasing in Authorised share capital of the company, issue of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis, Change in the Registered Address of the Company, Approving the Notice of EGM & Appointment of scrutinizer. We would like to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) EGM 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.01.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on 13th February, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the disclosure for the Amendments in the Memorandum of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report for the EGM of the Company held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)