iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd EGM

199.8
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Chemtech Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 Jan 202413 Feb 2024
Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting regarding increasing in Authorised share capital of the company, issue of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis, Change in the Registered Address of the Company, Approving the Notice of EGM & Appointment of scrutinizer. We would like to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) EGM 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.01.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on 13th February, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the disclosure for the Amendments in the Memorandum of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report for the EGM of the Company held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Chemtech Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.