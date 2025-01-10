Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development

Our Company in the business of manufacturing of industrial valves since years together and is exploring the industry. A valve is one such device that is known for regulating, directing or controlling a fluid flow. It opens, closes or partially obstructs different passageways. Technically these are fittings. The modern control valves are regulating pressure and flow downstream as well as operating on well-known automation system. Valves are also of great use in military as well as transport sectors. There are many new Companies coming up the market who show great interest of investing in the valve manufacturing business. Valve suppliers in Asia have their ranks increased. Within the countrys flourishing economy, these Companies are able to meet the fast growing demand for industrial valves. The global Valves market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2025.

Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited started its operations from manufacturing general- purpose valves. Over the years, the Company has continually gone a step ahead of the needs of emerging markets and developed high value-added products, advancing from manually operated shut-off valves to automated control valves, and from single valves to complex modular products. Our strategy is to be a navigator for our clients as they ideate, plan and execute on their journey.

In addition, the Company works actively on technological development that has less impact on people and the global environment such as engineering methods, development of materials and material procurement. For the development of materials, in particular, we focus on product development.

Opportunities & Threat:

Fully Integrated Manufacturing Facility

Our manufacturing facility is fully integrated and self-sufficient. The raw materials and consumables are readily available. Further, all other utilities like fuel, power and human resources have posed no hurdle till date. All the equipment required for manufacturing the products are in place.

Experienced Management Team

The Company is managed by a team of professionals led by Chairman, Mr. Harsh Pradeep Badkur, who has over a decade of experience in this business. We believe our growth strategy in combination with managements demonstrated ability to consistently meet the customers high expectations for quality and reliability, serves as a foundation for future revenue growth and stable operating profit. The Promoter and Senior Management team of our Company has significant industry experience and has been instrumental in the consistent growth of our Companys performance.

Continuous focus on developing innovative products

For any Company, innovation and technical progress are key factors for its success in the long term. Our Company constantly encourages its people to innovate and develop new products for catering to demands of our customers. We are in constant touch with our clients in order to assess their requirements for increasing their process efficiency. This has helped our Company to become a Solution Provider and not just a manufacturing concern.

Strong Customer-Base

We have long-standing relationships with our customers for whom we have executed repeat orders over an extended period of time, which we believe have been established and are strengthened by the dedicated infrastructure and our ability to meet Clients requirements for customized products. Our customers include leading steel plants, government companies, engineering companies and EPC contractors.

In order to strengthen our relationship with our customers, we have appointed authorized representatives/ channel partners of the Company at most of our major client/consultant locations for handling day to day activities at their respective location. We also have representatives at various major cities. These representatives channel partners are responsible to generate business from their respective geographical region, liaising with existing customers, solving their queries and providing after sales service to the client. All the activities are taken place in close co- ordination with the client. Necessary technical help is provided to our representatives for conducting business onour behalf.

Technical expertise and industry experience

The promotor and the promotor group are experienced in our line of business. Further we have employed professionals having technical and commercial backgrounds. Our Company feels that the strength of any successful organization lies in both, the experience and guidance of its team leaders and the efficiency and technical capability of the staff.

Quality Assurance and Standards

Our company believes in imbibing stringent quality standards in all our processes and products. Our company has been accredited with ISO 9001-2008 certification. Our company is dedicated towards quality of our products, processes and inputs. We adhere to quality standards as prescribed by our customers, which enable us to maintain our brand image in the market.

Segment wise performance

The Operation of the Company predominantly relates in two business segments i.e. "Manufacturing of lndustrial Valves" and "Trading of various items for project sales". Business segments have been identified as separable primary segment in accordance with lndian Accounting Standard l08" Operating Segments" as prescribed under Companies (Accounting Standards) RuIes, 2006, taking into menu the organizational and internal reporting structure as well as evaluation of risks and returns or these segments. The performances of both segments are well-tuned and the management is confident about achieving better performance for coming financial years.

Future Outlook

The Indian Economy is unstable but showing signs of revival in near future. The demand for valves is witnessing growth in almost all areas. All core sectors of industry require various types of valves for expansion of capacities, de-bottlenecking or routine maintenance and repairs of plants for which Valves will be very productive.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a worldwide crisis and has meant that the economies will have to operate alongside the disease, now as the attention has started shifting from lockdown to safe reopening. Accordingly, Company is taking effective steps to improve operational efficiency. Indias stable macroeconomic environment and strong growth outlook stand out relative to other emerging markets. With Indias ever-growing requirements and addition planned by the Government through various initiatives, there exists substantial opportunity for future growth as the Companys products are geared up for the requirements. However, trade tensions & COVID-19 Pandemic among major economies impacted global growth prospects and has larger concerns on slowing down of world trade. The uncertainties associated with the pandemic COVID-19 may have adverse impact on the demand and supply chain in the short-term and the Company is working to minimize the impact of such aberrations to sustain the operations and identify new opportunities to grow. Accordingly, the company is executing the strategies to mitigate the impact of slowdown of trade.

Internal Control Systems & Their Adequacy

The Company has a sound internal control system commensurate with its size. Internal Audit reports are discussed by the professionals, members of audit committee & suitable corrective actions as suggested are adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company. We have always believed that transparency, systems and controls are important factors in the success and growth of any organization.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The financial performance is mentioned herein under:

PARTICULARS 31st March, 2022 31st March 2021 Revenue from operation 11,49,37,886 13,91,58,564 Other Income 18,14,562 13,91,341 Total Revenue 11,67,52,448 14,05,49,905 Less: Depreciation 1,01,12,968 98,74,280 Less: Finance Charges 1,36,28,509 1,35,67,188 Less: Other Expenses 21,683,023 1,81,48,054 Profit/(Loss) before Taxation (60, 38,045) 65,68,025 Less: Provision for Taxation (4,30,657) (2,70,616) Net Profit/(Loss) after taxation (56,07,388) 68,38,641

Material Development on Human Resources / Industrial Relations

The biggest strength of the Company has always been its people. Only with their participation we have managed to achieve a healthy work culture, transparency in working, fair business practice and a passion for efficiency. The Company follows a unique, home grown philosophy of allowing people to set their own targets and give them the freedom to achieve: I can. This philosophy has spread across all our employees and has been a constant source of motivation for our people. Further, to enhance their skills and enrich their experience, the Company provides continuous training. This includes workshops, courses, seminars and visit to the Companys plants. Of late, we have also started in-house conferences for various disciplines. Employees from all our offices are invited to participate. It is a useful forum for sharing experiences, ideas, innovations and developmental work undertaken in their respective work places. From the beginning, we have followed a progressive policy of taking keen interest in the well-being and progress of our people. All of this, we believe, has nurtured a strong sense of belonging among our people. During the year under review, Industrial Relations were cordial.

Cautionary Statement

Statement in the Management discussion & analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates & exceptions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic & overseas markets in which the Company operates & changes in the Government regulations, tax laws & other statutes & other incidental factors.