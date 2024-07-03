Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd Summary

Chemtech Industrial Valves Limited was incorporated on January 15, 1997. Chemtech Industrial Valves is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company, is engaged in the business of manufacturing carbon steel and stainless steel industrial valves of various types & sizes ranging from 15mm up to 4000mm. It manufacture and supply various types of ball, butterfly, globe, gate and check valves and have a significantcustomer base in the steel industry. It also supply our products to customers in the oil and gas including petro-chemical industry, infrastructure including pipelines, process industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, intermediaries and fertilizers, nuclear space and defence industry.The Company is a manufacturer of high quality valves. It operate manufacturing facilities at Wada, to suit most of the piping related requirements. These valves have proved suitable, right from providing 3 millisec cycling time, to the most secure Safety Valvesfor the utmost critical requirements. The Company was founded in year 1997 by Mr. Pradeep Badkur and Mr. Ignatious Inasu, & is active in the Steel / Power / Fertilizers / Pulp & Paper / Water / Oil & Gas Segments. They began manufacturing operations in 1997 at Nirmal Ashish Industrial Estate, in Asangaon. Starting with two galas, in year 2007, these facilities were spread over five galas with an outshed .To consolidate the operations, the Company moved them to manufacturing unit located at Wada, Maharashtra, which was acquired in year 2012 and thereafter took up the business of trading in steel wire rods in 2012-13. The Company has a world class manufacturing facility at Kudus, Palghar. The plant is designed to be self sufficient for supporting 24x7 operations. With continuous research & development., over 15 import substitute valves are being used in product line today. Currently, about 4 additional import substitute valves are issued each year which comprises double port gate valve, isolation & reversing valves, Goggle valve & rapid action. The unit is well equipped with all necessary, conventional and state of the art manufacturing equipment, testing and inspection equipment and facilities like C.V. testing, Fire safe testing, hydro-pneumatic pressure testing up to 10,000 PSI, NDT etc. The organization has also invested in an ERP System to streamline operations and controls over them.The company receives direct orders from industrial giants like HPCL, LPSC, IOCL, ONGC, BARC, BHEL, SAIL, NTPC, Tata Steel, Jindal, L&T, ESSAR, Reliance & HindalCo. It has a regular supply of excellent volume to BHEL, SAIL, Essar, Reliance , KMML, Jindal, Tata & various private sector companies. The valves have been exported to Kuwait, Nigeria & Malaysia. Apart from this, the high profile engineers team is continuously working in different types of valves for research & development substituted to Russian, English, German & American make. These valves have been installed in plants for applications & in various fields.The Company made a public issue of 49,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 7.42 Crore in January, 2014.In Financial Year 2023-24, the Company manufactured & supplied various Fabricated Double Disc Gate Valves up to Size DN 2500MM to JSW Steel Limited, Integrated Steel Plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka. It further manufactured & supplied DN 2200 MM GOGGLE Valve to a Leading Copper Plant in West India.