Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.47
7.47
7.47
7.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.8
-7.35
-8.25
-12.24
Net Worth
-0.33
0.12
-0.78
-4.77
Minority Interest
Debt
11.42
10.63
10.63
11.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.78
10.75
9.85
6.71
Fixed Assets
14.66
13.94
14.08
12.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.94
-7.72
-7.46
-9.38
Inventories
0.4
0.43
0.4
0.58
Inventory Days
10.86
Sundry Debtors
0.64
1.18
0.92
0.79
Debtor Days
14.8
Other Current Assets
3.32
2.03
2.76
1.75
Sundry Creditors
-0.96
-1.68
-2.02
-1.5
Creditor Days
28.1
Other Current Liabilities
-10.34
-9.68
-9.52
-11
Cash
3.79
4.53
3.24
3.1
Total Assets
11.78
10.75
9.86
6.71
No Record Found
