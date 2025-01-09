iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.47

7.47

7.47

7.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.8

-7.35

-8.25

-12.24

Net Worth

-0.33

0.12

-0.78

-4.77

Minority Interest

Debt

11.42

10.63

10.63

11.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.69

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.78

10.75

9.85

6.71

Fixed Assets

14.66

13.94

14.08

12.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.27

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.94

-7.72

-7.46

-9.38

Inventories

0.4

0.43

0.4

0.58

Inventory Days

10.86

Sundry Debtors

0.64

1.18

0.92

0.79

Debtor Days

14.8

Other Current Assets

3.32

2.03

2.76

1.75

Sundry Creditors

-0.96

-1.68

-2.02

-1.5

Creditor Days

28.1

Other Current Liabilities

-10.34

-9.68

-9.52

-11

Cash

3.79

4.53

3.24

3.1

Total Assets

11.78

10.75

9.86

6.71

