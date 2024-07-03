Summary

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Limited, formerly known as Devaki Hospital Limited, was incorporated in 1990. The Company name was changed from Devaki Hospital Limited to Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Limited in October, 2007. It is a 100-bedded hospital located in the heart of Chennai at Mylapore. The hospital has an infrastructure comprising of around 105 Beds including ICU Beds, Operating Theatre, a modern dialysis Unit besides a host of other facilities. The Company has a pool of talented and experienced doctors who are further supported by a team of highly qualified and experienced and dedicated support staff and cutting edge technology.The Company operate into various departments like Cardiology Department; Casualty Department; Diagnostic Services; Intensive Care Unit; Nephrology Department and Physiotherapy Department. The Hospital has facilities for non-invasive evaluation of cardiac patients such as ECG machine; Echocardiography machine (Aloka) SSD 4000 and Treadmill machine (Schillers), where essential valuation is carried out by cardiologists on a daily basis. There is a Casualty Department which is manned 24 hours with a casualty medical officer and paramedical team. Emergencies and trauma of all kinds are attended to experienced doctors whenever the need arises. There is a well equipped 12-bedded IMCU / ICCU which is manned 24 hours by efficient, well-trained staff and duty doctors. There are state-of-art bedside monitors, ventilators, CP

