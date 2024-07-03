Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹41.16
Prev. Close₹42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹44.1
Day's Low₹41.16
52 Week's High₹59.9
52 Week's Low₹29.25
Book Value₹-1.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.47
7.47
7.47
7.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.8
-7.35
-8.25
-12.24
Net Worth
-0.33
0.12
-0.78
-4.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.48
25.75
22.35
23.47
yoy growth (%)
-24.36
15.2
-4.74
23.53
Raw materials
-4.67
-6.28
-5.63
-5.83
As % of sales
23.97
24.41
25.18
24.85
Employee costs
-6.92
-6.62
-4.81
-6.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.24
0.54
0.04
1.49
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.24
-1.19
-1.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.13
0.11
0.32
0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.36
15.2
-4.74
23.53
Op profit growth
-73.97
16.11
-44.69
194.31
EBIT growth
-105.71
37.22
-51.1
838.91
Net profit growth
-327.6
1,028.92
-96.75
-241.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
R Gomathi
Independent Director
K. Meyyanathan
Independent Director
N. Rajkumar
Independent Director
Jayanthi Radhakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharatraj Panchal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd
Summary
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Limited, formerly known as Devaki Hospital Limited, was incorporated in 1990. The Company name was changed from Devaki Hospital Limited to Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Limited in October, 2007. It is a 100-bedded hospital located in the heart of Chennai at Mylapore. The hospital has an infrastructure comprising of around 105 Beds including ICU Beds, Operating Theatre, a modern dialysis Unit besides a host of other facilities. The Company has a pool of talented and experienced doctors who are further supported by a team of highly qualified and experienced and dedicated support staff and cutting edge technology.The Company operate into various departments like Cardiology Department; Casualty Department; Diagnostic Services; Intensive Care Unit; Nephrology Department and Physiotherapy Department. The Hospital has facilities for non-invasive evaluation of cardiac patients such as ECG machine; Echocardiography machine (Aloka) SSD 4000 and Treadmill machine (Schillers), where essential valuation is carried out by cardiologists on a daily basis. There is a Casualty Department which is manned 24 hours with a casualty medical officer and paramedical team. Emergencies and trauma of all kinds are attended to experienced doctors whenever the need arises. There is a well equipped 12-bedded IMCU / ICCU which is manned 24 hours by efficient, well-trained staff and duty doctors. There are state-of-art bedside monitors, ventilators, CP
Read More
The Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd is ₹31.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd is 0 and -22.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd is ₹29.25 and ₹59.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.57%, 3 Years at 17.56%, 1 Year at 1.08%, 6 Month at 16.67%, 3 Month at 7.72% and 1 Month at -16.05%.
