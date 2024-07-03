iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd Share Price

41.5
(-1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:02:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.16
  • Day's High44.1
  • 52 Wk High59.9
  • Prev. Close42
  • Day's Low41.16
  • 52 Wk Low 29.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.86
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

41.16

Prev. Close

42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

44.1

Day's Low

41.16

52 Week's High

59.9

52 Week's Low

29.25

Book Value

-1.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 44.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.47

7.47

7.47

7.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.8

-7.35

-8.25

-12.24

Net Worth

-0.33

0.12

-0.78

-4.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

19.48

25.75

22.35

23.47

yoy growth (%)

-24.36

15.2

-4.74

23.53

Raw materials

-4.67

-6.28

-5.63

-5.83

As % of sales

23.97

24.41

25.18

24.85

Employee costs

-6.92

-6.62

-4.81

-6.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.24

0.54

0.04

1.49

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.24

-1.19

-1.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.13

0.11

0.32

0.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.36

15.2

-4.74

23.53

Op profit growth

-73.97

16.11

-44.69

194.31

EBIT growth

-105.71

37.22

-51.1

838.91

Net profit growth

-327.6

1,028.92

-96.75

-241.45

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

R Gomathi

Independent Director

K. Meyyanathan

Independent Director

N. Rajkumar

Independent Director

Jayanthi Radhakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharatraj Panchal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd

Summary

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Limited, formerly known as Devaki Hospital Limited, was incorporated in 1990. The Company name was changed from Devaki Hospital Limited to Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Limited in October, 2007. It is a 100-bedded hospital located in the heart of Chennai at Mylapore. The hospital has an infrastructure comprising of around 105 Beds including ICU Beds, Operating Theatre, a modern dialysis Unit besides a host of other facilities. The Company has a pool of talented and experienced doctors who are further supported by a team of highly qualified and experienced and dedicated support staff and cutting edge technology.The Company operate into various departments like Cardiology Department; Casualty Department; Diagnostic Services; Intensive Care Unit; Nephrology Department and Physiotherapy Department. The Hospital has facilities for non-invasive evaluation of cardiac patients such as ECG machine; Echocardiography machine (Aloka) SSD 4000 and Treadmill machine (Schillers), where essential valuation is carried out by cardiologists on a daily basis. There is a Casualty Department which is manned 24 hours with a casualty medical officer and paramedical team. Emergencies and trauma of all kinds are attended to experienced doctors whenever the need arises. There is a well equipped 12-bedded IMCU / ICCU which is manned 24 hours by efficient, well-trained staff and duty doctors. There are state-of-art bedside monitors, ventilators, CP
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd share price today?

The Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd is ₹31.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd is 0 and -22.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd is ₹29.25 and ₹59.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd?

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.57%, 3 Years at 17.56%, 1 Year at 1.08%, 6 Month at 16.67%, 3 Month at 7.72% and 1 Month at -16.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.78 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 44.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

