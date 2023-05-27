To the Members of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Limited,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 34th Directors Report of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year 2023-24.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particulars Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 3820.34 3874.12 Other Income 47.16 35.27 Total Income 3867.50 3909.39 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation, Tax & Financial Expenses 217.89 335.32 Interest 91.88 89.28 Depreciation 115.63 117.99 Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax 10.38 128.05 Less: Exceptional item -- -- Tax Expenses: a. Current Tax 10.04 39.00 b. Fringe Benefit Tax -- -- c. Deferred Tax Liability 43.08 -- Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (2.9) 0.80 Income Tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 0.73 -- Profit/(Loss) for the year carried to Balance Sheet (44.91) 89.85 Earnings per Share (0.60) 1.19

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The total income of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 stood at 3867.50 Lakhs as compared to previous financial year 2022-23 which was 3909.39 Lakhs.

The profit before tax for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is 10.38 Lakhs as against the profit of 128.05 Lakhs in the previous year (excluding Other Comprehensive Income). The loss after tax of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is (42.74) Lakhs as against the Profit after Tax of 89.05 Lakhs in the previous year.

The other comprehensive income for the Financial Year 2023-24 is (2.17) Lakhs as against 0.80 Lakhs in the previous year.

A detailed analysis of the Company performance during the financial year 2023-24 is given in Annexure-I to the Directors Report -Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

Patients inflow was marginally reduced resulting in minor drop in the revenue. The Companys performance is expected to improve during the next financial year.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan, (DIN: 09025308) Director is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

A brief profile of Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan (DIN: 09025308) as required under Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and justification for her appointment is enclosed as Annexure to the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting.

The Company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedule and Rules issued thereunder. The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (MCA) j n terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

The Key Managerial Personnel of the Company in compliance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 including changes made during the year is as mentioned below:

Name Designation Mrs. R. Gomathi Managing Director Dr. V. Krishnamurthy Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dambaru Dhar Jena Chief Financial Officer Mr. Deenadayalu. R Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (till 6th March, 2024) Mr. Bharatraj Panchal Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (w.e.f. 7th March, 2024)

DIVIDEND:

The Company has reported Net Loss after Tax of (42.74) Lakhs in the Financial year 2023-24 accordingly your Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AMOUNTS AND SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

In compliance with the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder the Company had no unclaimed dividend to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund and there is no unclaimed dividend lying in the Companys Unpaid Dividend Account. In view of the above, the Company was not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) (J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

For the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has not proposed to carry any amount to General Reserve Account.

COMMISSION RECEIVED BY DIRECTOR FROM HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

The Company neither has any holding nor has any subsidiary company, therefore, disclosure under Section 197(14) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF REPORT:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate and the date of this report.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was 746.89 lakhs. The Company has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options or sweat equity.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there was no change in the business activities of the Company.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE: Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules issued there under and Regulation 25 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and further circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2017/004, dated January 5, 2017 issued by SEBI on "Guidance note on Board evaluation", evaluation process was carried out internally for the performance of the Board, its Committees and Individual Directors. The Independent Directors have reviewed the performance evaluation of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee carried out evaluation of performance of each Director. The Board of Directors carried out performance evaluation of the Board, each Director and the Committees for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 based on various aspects which inter-alia, included the level of participation in the Board Meetings, understanding of their roles and responsibilities, business of the Company along with the effectiveness of their contribution.

The board and the committees were evaluated on various criteria as stated below:

1. Composition of the Board and Committees.

2. Understanding of the Company and its business by the Board.

3. Availability of information to the Board and Committees.

4. Effective Conduct of Board and Committee Meetings.

5. Monitoring by the Board management effectiveness in implementing strategies, managing risks and achieving the goals.

The Board also carried out the evaluation of Directors and Managing Director based on following criteria:

1. Attendance at the meetings.

2. Understanding and knowledge of the entity.

3. Maintaining Confidentiality of board discussion.

4. Contribution to the board by active participation.

5. Maintaining independent judgment in the decisions of the Board.

SUCCESSION PLANNING:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee works with the Board on the succession plan and prepares for the succession in case of any exigencies.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AUDIT COMMITTEE AND OTHER COMMITTEES:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies / policies and review the financial performances of the Company. The Board Meetings are pre-scheduled and a tentative annual calendar of the Board meeting is circulated to the Directors well in advance to facilitate the Directors to plan their schedules. The details of number of board meetings and other committee meetings held during the Financial Year 2023-24 are as follows:

BOARD MEETINGS

Name Date of Meeting 27.05.2023 Date of Meeting 12.08. 2023 Date of Meeting 09. 11.2023 Date of Meeting 24. 1 1.2023 Date of Meeting 09.01.2024 Date of Meeting 13.02.2024 Date of Meeting 06. 03.2024 R. Gomathi Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Jayanthi Radhakrishnan NA NA Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended K. Meyyanathan Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended N. Rajkumar Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Name Date of Meeting 27.05.2023 Date of Meeting 12.08. 2023 Date of Meeting 09. 11.2023 Date of Meeting 24. 1 1.2023 Date of Meeting 09.01.2024 Date of Meeting 13.02.2024 Date of Meeting 06. 03.2024 R. Gomathi Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended K. Meyyanathan Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended N. Rajkumar Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended Attended

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Name Date of Meeting 27.05.2023 Date of Meeting 12.08.2023 Date of Meeting 1 3.02.2024 Date of Meeting 06.03.2024 R. Gomathi Attended Attended Attended Attended K. Meyyanathan Attended Attended Attended Attended N. Rajkumar Attended Attended Attended Attended Jayanthi Radhakrishnan Joined on 12.08.2023 Joined on 12.08.2023 Absent Attended

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE MEETING

Name R. Gomathi K. Meyyanathan N. Rajkumar Date of Meeting 21.04.2023 Attended Attended Atten ded 27.07.2023 Attended Attended Attended 07.08.2023 Attended Attended Attended 16.08.2023 Attended Attended Attended 28.08.2023 Attended Attended Attended 19.10.2023 Attended Attended Attended 23.11.2023 Attended Attended Attended 25.01.2024 Attended Attended Attended 15.02.2024 Attended Attended Attended 21.03.2024 Attended Attended Attended

COMPOSITION OF BOARD:

Mrs. R. Gomathi (DIN: 02900460) - Managing Director Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan (DIN: 09025308) - Non- Executive Director (w.e.f. 12.08.2023) Mr. K. Meyyanathan (DIN: 07845698) - Independent Director Mr. N. Rajkumar (DIN: 00617000) - Independent Director

No. of Board Meetings: 7:

Date of Meeting:27.05.2023, 12.08.2023, 09.11.2023, 24.11.2023, 09.01.2024, 13.02.2024 and 06.03.2024

The interval between two Board Meetings was well within the maximum period mentioned under section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing (Disclosures and Obligations Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

Name of the Committee Composition of the Committee/ No of times the committee met Highlights of duties, responsibilities & Activities Audit Committee Mr . K. M eyyan a t h an ( D I N : 07845698) (Independent Director), Chairman of the Committee. The Aud it Committee was mandated with the same Terms of Reference specified in SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015. Mrs. R. Gomathi (DIN:02900460) (Managing Director), Member i=> The current Terms of Reference fully conform to the requirements of the Companies Act. Mr.N.Rajkumar (DIN:00617000) (Director), Member Mr. R. Deenadayalu Secretary of the Committee (Company Secretary) (Till 6.3.2024) i=> The Audit committee is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process, reviewing the quarterly/ha lf-yea rly/annual financial statements, reviewing with the management the financial statements and adequacy of internal audit function, recommending the appointment/re-appointment of statutory auditors and fixation of audit fees, reviewing the significant internal audit findings/related party transactions, reviewing the Ma nagement D1 scussion and Analysis of financial condition and result of operations and also statutory compliance issues. Mr. Bharatraj Panchal Secretary of the Committee (Company Secretary) (w.e.f. 7.3.2024) The Committee met seven times on 27.05.2023, 12.08.2023, 09.11.2023 24.11.2023, 09.01.2024 13.02.2024 and 06.03.2024 i=> The Committee acts as a link between the management, external and internal auditors and the Board of Directors of the Company. CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION by Dr. V. Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Dambaru Dhar Jena, Chief Financial Officer as required under SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 was placed before the Board at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024. Nomination & Remuneration Committee Mr. N. Rajkumar (DIN:00617000) (Independent Director), Chairman of the Committee. => To fix salary allowances and other perks to senior level personnel as and when appointed by the Company. Mr. K. Meyyanathan (DIN:07845698) (Independent Director), Member : The Remuneration Policy of the Company for the managerial personnel is based on the performance potential and performance of the individual/personnel. Mrs. R. Gomathi (DIN:02900460) (Managing Director), Member (Till 13.02.2024) Mrs. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan (DIN:09025308) (Non-Executive Director), Member (w.e.f. 13.02.2024) The Committee met four times on 27.05.2023, 12.08.2023, 13.02.2024 and 06.03.2024 Stakeholders Relationship Committee Mr. K. Meyyanathan (DIN:07845698) (Independent Director), Chairman of the Committee. >=> The Members has attended to the investors complaints and redressed them within 15 days from the date of their receipt during the year 2023-2024. The Committee also approved share transfers/ transmission/ issue of duplicate shares, etc. Mr. N. Rajkumar (DIN:00617000) (Independent Director), Member Mrs. R. Gomathi (DIN:02900460) (Managing Director), Member The Committee met Ten times on 21.04.2023, 27.07.2023, 07.08.2023, 16.08.2023, 28.08.2023, 19.10.2023, 23.11.2023, 25.01.2024, 15.02.2024 and 21.03.2024

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 which has been relied on by the Company and placed at the Board Meeting of the Company.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 13th February, 2024.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management cfthe Company. The policy also lays down the criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Remuneration Policy is available on the website of the company. The salient features of the policy are given below:

Nomination & remuneration Policy:

In accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee has, inter alia, the following responsibilities:

1. The Committee shall formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director.

2. The Committee shall identify persons who are qualified to become Director and persons who may be appointed in Key Managerial and Senior Management positions in accordance with the criteria laid down i n this policy.

3. Recommend to the Board, appointment and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel.

4. The Board shall carry out evaluation of performance of every Director, Managerial Person, KMP and Senior Management Personnel at regular interval (yearly).

5. The remuneration/ compensation/ commission etc. to the Managerial Person, KMP and Senior Management Personnel will be determined by the Committee and recommended to the Board for approval. The remuneration/ compensation/ commission etc. shall be subject to the prior/ post approval of the shareholders of the Company and Central Government, wherever required.

6. Increments to the existing remuneration/ compensation structure may be recommended by the Committee to the Board which should be within the slabs approved by the Shareholders in the case of Managerial Personnel.

7. Where any insurance is taken by the Company on behalf of its Managerial Personnel, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary and any other employees for indemnifying them against any liability, the premium paid on such insurance shall not be treated as part of the remuneration payable to any such personnel. Provided that if such person is proved to be guilty, the premium paid on such insurance shall be treated as part of the remuneration.

8. The Non-Executive/ Independent Director may receive remuneration by way of fees for attending meetings of Board or Committee thereof provided that the amount of such fees shall not exceed

as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time.

9. Commission to Non-Executive/ Independent Directors may be paid within the monetary limit approved by shareholders, subject to the limit not exceeding 1% of the net profits of the Company computed as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Company has adhered to the principles of sound risk management and already has a Risk Management Policy duly approved by the Board which is periodically reviewed by the

is to ensure the

effective identification and reporting of risk exposures, involvement of all departments and employees in risk management, to ensure continuous growth of business and protect all the stakeholders of the Company.

The Audit Committee and Board of Directors consider the risk exposure before approving a strategic decisions taken by the Company. Further the Company has strong internal control system in place to identify the risks at any stage of the business. This internal control system is further reviewed by the internal auditors of the Company and a report is submitted to the Audit Committee. The Committee based on the report of internal auditors advises on the necessary action to be taken in case of any deviation from required standards.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

M/s. MRC & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 0004005S), Chennai, have resigned from the post of Statutory Auditor of the Company on 09th November, 2023. Hence, for the audit of accounts of the Company for the FY 2023-24, the Board at its meeting held on 24th November,

2023 approved the appointment of M/s. Elias George & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000801S), Chennai, as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy upon resignation of M/s. MRC & Associates, Chartered Accountants subject to approval of the members at the General Meeting. The shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 04th January,

2024 approved the appointment of M/s. Elias George & Co., Chartered Accountants, having Chartered Accountants, for auditing the books of accounts for Financial Year 2023-24.

There are no qualifications or observations or remarks made by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year 2023-24.

COST AUDIT:

Pursuant to notification of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) amendment rules, 2014, the Companys product does not fall under the purview of Cost Audit.

INTERNAL AUDIT:

As per the requirements of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, M/S. R. Baskaran & Co., Chartered Accountants were appointed as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

A detailed review of the operations, performance and future outlook of the Company and its businesses is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of the Annual Report - Annexure I.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company has appointed Mr. T. Murugan, Practising Company Secretary (Membership No.A11923/C.P.No.4393) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2023-24 is included as "Annexure II" and forms an integral part of this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report was placed before the Board on 30th May, 2024. There are no qualification, reservation and adverse remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on companys website and can be accessed at www.cmmh.in

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SECTION 188(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the financial year 2023-24, your Company has entered into transactions with related parties as defined under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Specification of Definitions Details) Rules, 2014, which were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules issued there under. All the Directors have disclosed their interest in Form MBP-1 and as and when any changes in their interest take place, such changes are placed before the Board at its meetings. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Disclosure in Form AOC-2 under Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached (ANNEXURE-III).

The details of the related party transactions as required under Indian Accounting Standard - 18 are set out in Note to the standalone financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

During the year under review, your Company has not given any loans, guarantees or made any investments within the purview of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER/INSIDER TRADING POLICY:

Your Company has in place Whistle Blower Policy approved by Board of Directors in compliance with provisions of Section 177 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The policy provides a mechanism to the Directors and Employees to voice their concerns regarding irregularities in the Company in an effective manner. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of Directors and employees to avail the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. There were no complaints received during the year 2023-24.

The amended policy pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 effective from 1st April, 2019 has been uploaded in the website of the Company at www.cmmh.in

RECOMMENDATIONS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE & ITS COMPOSITION:

During the year all the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. Pursuant to Section 177(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Composition of Audit Committee is given as under:

Mr. K. Meyyanathan (DIN: 07845698), Independent Director, Chairman of the Committee, Mrs. R. Gomathi (DIN:02900460), Member; Mr. N. Rajkumar (DIN:00617000), Member, Mr. R. Deenadayalu, Company Secretary of the Company was the Secretary of the Committee till 6.3.2024 and Mr. Bharatraj Panchal, Company Secretary of the Company was appointed as Secretary of the Committee w.e.f. 7.3.2024.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted and/or renewed any public deposits from the public during the financial year 2023-24 under review within the meaning of Sections 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended.

INFORMATION UNDER THE SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has constituted the Internal Complaints Committee as required under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("Act"). The Company has in place the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the said Act. No Complaints were received during the year under review. The Policy is also available on our website at the link: www.cmmh.in

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS COMMITTEE:

The Company has in place Independent Directors Committee as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As prescribed under the provisions of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, your Company does not fall under the purview of complying with the provisions of Corporate Governance. During the year your Company has informed the nonapplicability provision to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Since, the provision of Corporate Governance is not applicable for the entire Financial Year 2023-24, a separate report of Corporate Governance is not disclosed in the Annual Report 2023-24.

LISTING FEES:

The Company confirms that it has paid the annual listing fees for the year 2023-24 to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS:

The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the company will be closed with effect from 14th September, 2024 to 20th September, 2024 (both days inclusive).

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that:

? In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

? The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the statement of profit and loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024;

? Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

? The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

? Proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

? Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PERSONNEL:

None of the employees except Chief Executive Officer of the Company drew remuneration which in the aggregate exceeded the limits fixed under Section 134(3)(q) read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 134(3)(q) read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

Name Designati on and nature of duties Age (Years) Qualifi cation Experi ence (Years) Last Employment & post held Date of commencement of employmen t Gross Remuneratio n ( ? in Lakhs) Dr. V. Krishnamurthy Chief Executive Officer. Overall Manageme nt of the Company 67 M.D., D.M. 43 Consultant, Rheumatologis t, Apollo & Fortis Malar Hospital 01.01.2009 240 Per annum

*Not a relative of any Director of the Company. No of Shares held: 1691 (0.02%)

PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION:

In terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 details of the ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration is furnished hereunder:

Sl. No. Name Designation Remuneration for FY 2023-24 Remuneration for FY 2022 2023 Increase in remuneration from previous year Ratio / times per median of employee remuneration 1 R. Gomathi Managing Director 10.17 9 1.17 4.58 2 Dr.V.Krishnamurthy Chief Executive Officer 240 219.41 20.59 108.11 3 R. Deenadayalu (till 6.3.2024) Company Secretary 20.80 19.38 1.42 10.05 4. Bharatraj Panchal (w.e.f. 7.3.2024) Company Secretary 1.05 - - 7.04 5. Dambaru Dhar Jena Chief Financial Officer 6.17 5.25 0.92 2.78 6. K. Meyyanathan Independent Director - - - - 7. N. Rajkumar Independent Director - - - -

The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year: Managing Director : 13% Chief Executive Officer : 9.38% Company Secretary : 7.32% Chief Financial Officer : 17.52% The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2.78% The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company 244

Increase of remuneration for employees was in the varying range of 5% to 10% and for KMP the increase was in the varying range of 5% to 17.52% for the year. The highest range of 17.52% increase including revision in remuneration was applied for CFO salary to match additional role and responsibilities.

We affirm that the remuneration paid during the period under review is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as stipulated under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is set out herewith as to this Report.

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE COURTS OR REGULATORS:

During the year, the Company has not received any significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or courts or tribunals which would affect the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the year under review there was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

There is no fraud reported in the Company during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. This is also being supported by the report of the auditors of the Company as no fraud has been reported in their audit report or the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate internal control systems which is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Internal Auditors monitor and evaluate the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the company. There is involvement from both management and functional heads with periodic meetings to discuss issues, weaknesses and progress of the companys internal financial control program.

The internal audit conducted for every quarter further scrutinizes the functioning of various areas of operations and gives its observation to the Audit Committee. Required action is taken based on the decision of the Audit Committee on the observations by the internal auditor.

Various processes like procurements, maintenance, marketing, accounting etc. are reviewed periodically both internally and by the internal auditors in a way which is commensurate with size & complexity of operations of the Company.

The above process helps the company in taking precautionary measures, making the existing process more efficient, bringing accuracy in accounting which enables orderly conduct of the business.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND THEIR REMUNERATION:

There are no employees falling within the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 except Chief Executive Officer.

NAMES OF TOP 10 EMPLOYEES OF THE COMPANY IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN

(OTHER THAN KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL)

EMPLOYEE NAME Nature of Employ ment Designation QUALIFICA TION EXPERIE NCE Remuner ation (Rs.) DOJ DOB & AGE LAST EMPLOYM ENT 1 MR. SEKAR. K Permanent MEDICAL INSURANCE CO-ORDINATOR B. Sc ( PHYSICS) 15 yrs 36000 16.04.2009 11.02.1969 -55 Years Initial Employment 2 MRS. KARTHIGAI. S Permanent FRONT OFFICE MANAGER B.A (Public Administration) 15 yrs 35000 05.02.2009 01.12.197152 Years Initial Employment 3 MRS. LISSAMMA JOLLY Permanent NURSING INCHARGE ANM 15 yrs 34000 01.10.2009 03.09.196954 Years Initial Employment 4 MRS. GUNAVATHI. K Permanent ASSIT. NURSING SUPERINTENDEN T Dip in General Nursing and Midwifery 12 yrs 33700 01.10.2012 11.06.197054 Years Initial Employment 5 MR. MOHAN. K Permanent MAINTENANCE INCHARGE M.A (PUBLIC ADMINISTRATIO N) 28 yrs 33000 02.12.1996 06.10.196855 Years Initial Employment 6 MR. MANIKANDAN. S Permanent MEDICAL INSURANCE CO-ORDINATOR HSC 15 yrs 32000 07.01.2009 06.08.198044 Years Initial Employment 7 MRS. SELVAKILI. R Permanent NURSING SUPERVISOR ANM 9 yrs 32000 17.08.2015 15.05.197054 Years Initial Employment 8 MRS. SENTHAMILSELVI . A Permanent NURSING INCHARGE Dip in General Nursing and Midwifery 12 yrs 31520 18.01.2012 02.06.197549 Years Initial Employment 9 MR. VENKATESAN. G Permanent NURSING INCHARGE Dip in General Nursing and Midwifery 24 yrs 31026 26.01.2000 18.06.197351 Years Initial Employment 10 MR. DHANSEKAR. R Permanent BILLING OFFICER B.COM 27 yrs 30700 18.08.1997 28.06.196955 Years Initial Employment

DUES TO SMALL & MICRO ENTERPRISES

Dues outstanding more than 1,00,000/- to Small and Micro Industrial Units: Nil

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI ON BOARD MEETINGS AND GENERAL MEETINGS:

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS - 1) and General Meetings (SS - 2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government.

HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Human Resource is the foundation for any organization and its primary objective is to ensure the availability of competent and suitable workforce to the organisation as well as to meet the needs, aspirations, values and dignity of individuals/employees having due concern for the socioeconomic problems of the people of the country. The employees are compensated with suitable remuneration based on the size of operations and achievement of the goals of the department. There have been no major disputes during the financial year and the Company enjoys cordial relationship with all its employees.

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Your Company believes in importance of education in the growth of individuals and the economy as whole.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Your Company does not fall under the criteria i.e. net worth or turnover or net profit, as prescribed in Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 for applicability of Corporate Social Responsibility provisions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Shareholders and Readers are cautioned that in the case of data and information external to the Company, no representation is made on its accuracy or comprehensiveness though the same are based on sources believed to be reliable. Utmost care has been taken to ensure that the opinions expressed by the management herein contain its perceptions on the material impacts on the

The statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward-looking statements which are extremely dynamic and increasingly fraught with risk and uncertainties. Actual results, performances, achievements or sequence of events may be materially different from the views expressed herein.

