The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 13, 2024, have approved: AGM Date: 20th September, 2024 (i.e. Friday) Book Closure Dates: 14th September, 2024 to 20th September, 2024 E - Voting Cut off Date:13th September, 2024(i.e. Friday Submission of Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizer Report issued by Scrutinizer - Mr. T. Murugan for the e voting conducted at the 34th AGM held on 20.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)