Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd

Chennai Meena FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.24

0.54

0.04

1.49

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.24

-1.19

-1.14

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.13

0.11

0.32

0.61

Other operating items

Operating

-2.64

-0.57

-0.82

0.96

Capital expenditure

0.28

0.89

0.66

1.41

Free cash flow

-2.36

0.32

-0.16

2.37

Equity raised

-22.02

-23.17

-23.28

-26.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-0.73

-0.04

0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-24.38

-23.58

-23.5

-23.95

Chennai Meena : related Articles

No Record Found

