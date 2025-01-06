Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.24
0.54
0.04
1.49
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.24
-1.19
-1.14
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.13
0.11
0.32
0.61
Other operating items
Operating
-2.64
-0.57
-0.82
0.96
Capital expenditure
0.28
0.89
0.66
1.41
Free cash flow
-2.36
0.32
-0.16
2.37
Equity raised
-22.02
-23.17
-23.28
-26.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-0.73
-0.04
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-24.38
-23.58
-23.5
-23.95
