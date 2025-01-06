Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.48
25.75
22.35
23.47
yoy growth (%)
-24.36
15.2
-4.74
23.53
Raw materials
-4.67
-6.28
-5.63
-5.83
As % of sales
23.97
24.41
25.18
24.85
Employee costs
-6.92
-6.62
-4.81
-6.13
As % of sales
35.53
25.7
21.52
26.13
Other costs
-7.25
-10.39
-9.8
-7.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.21
40.37
43.85
32.76
Operating profit
0.63
2.44
2.1
3.81
OPM
3.27
9.5
9.43
16.24
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.24
-1.19
-1.14
Interest expense
-1.13
-1.38
-1.36
-1.38
Other income
0.51
0.73
0.49
0.21
Profit before tax
-1.24
0.54
0.04
1.49
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.24
0.54
0.04
1.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.24
0.54
0.04
1.49
yoy growth (%)
-327.6
1,028.92
-96.75
-241.45
NPM
-6.41
2.13
0.21
6.37
