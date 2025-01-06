iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.95
(4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

19.48

25.75

22.35

23.47

yoy growth (%)

-24.36

15.2

-4.74

23.53

Raw materials

-4.67

-6.28

-5.63

-5.83

As % of sales

23.97

24.41

25.18

24.85

Employee costs

-6.92

-6.62

-4.81

-6.13

As % of sales

35.53

25.7

21.52

26.13

Other costs

-7.25

-10.39

-9.8

-7.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.21

40.37

43.85

32.76

Operating profit

0.63

2.44

2.1

3.81

OPM

3.27

9.5

9.43

16.24

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.24

-1.19

-1.14

Interest expense

-1.13

-1.38

-1.36

-1.38

Other income

0.51

0.73

0.49

0.21

Profit before tax

-1.24

0.54

0.04

1.49

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.24

0.54

0.04

1.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.24

0.54

0.04

1.49

yoy growth (%)

-327.6

1,028.92

-96.75

-241.45

NPM

-6.41

2.13

0.21

6.37

