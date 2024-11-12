Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

CHENNAI MEENAKSHI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. To approve the re-appointment of Key Managerial Person - Chief Executive Officer - Dr. V. Krishnamurthy. And other items. i) The unaudited Financial Results comprising of Balance Sheet of the Company as at 30th September, 2024, ii) Mrs. R. Gomathi (DIN:02900460), Managing Director of the Company was appointed as Chairperson of the Board with effect from 12th November, 2024. iii) Re-appointment of Chief Executive Officer - Dr. V. Krishnamurthy for the three years with effect from 1St January, 2024 till 31st December, 2026. iv) The Board noted the Decree dated 8th August, 2024 passed by Honourable High Court of Madras confirming Memorandum of settlement executed amongst the legal heirs through mediation in connection with sharing of various properties of Late Mr. A. N. Radhakrishnan. v) The Board noted the consumer case filed in the year 2005 against Devaki Hospital Limited (currently known as Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Limited). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CHENNAI MEENAKSHI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter Alia To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 13th August, 2024, approved the Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Submission of said results along with the Limited review report submitted by Statutory Auditors The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at the registered office of the Company has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors - M/s. Elias George & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

CHENNAI MEENAKSHI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Statement of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 including Cash Flow Statement for the said period and discussion on dividend for Financial Year ended 2023-24 among other items of agenda. 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of our company had approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The approved Audited Financial Results along with audit report, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and declaration on the report of auditors with Unmodified opinion are enclosed as Annexure. 2. The Board of Directors has not recommended any Dividend for the year 2023-24. Read less.. 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith audit report, cash flow statement. Declaration on the report of Auditors with unmodified opinion are enclosed as Annexure. 2. The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the year 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

CHENNAI MEENAKSHI MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Leave of absence; Confirmation of the minutes of the previous Meeting;Taking on record resignation of G.M. (Legal) CS & Compliance Officer; Appointment of new Company Secretary & Compliance Officer; Appointment of Consultant for legal matters. We wish to inform that the following subjects were considered and approved by the Board of Directors of our company held at 12N to-day. Board of Directors considered and taken on record the resignation letter of R.Deenadayalu, G.M(Legal),CS&CompOfficer with effect from the closing hours of 6.3.24. We also enclose a copy of the resignation letter;Bd of Dir considered and appd the appt of Mr. BharatrajPanchal,who is a member of the ICSI(FCS.9828) as CS&Compliance Officer with effect from the date of actual joining at a monthly remuneration of Rs.1.30 Lakhs (Gross)p.m. The date of joining will be intimated immediately on his joining duty;Board of Directors considered and apprd the appt of R.Deenadayalu as a Consultant with a consultancy fee of Rs.55,000/-(Gross) p.m. w.e.f.7.3.24 till 7.7.24.Mtg started at 12 Noon and ended at 14.00 hours. We wish to inform that the board of directors in their meeting held today at 12 noon considered and taken on record the resignation letter of Mr.R. Deenadayalu, G.M(Legal), CS & Compliance officer with effect from the closing hours of 6.3.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024