|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|19 Aug 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 13, 2024, have approved: AGM Date: 20th September, 2024 (i.e. Friday) Book Closure Dates: 14th September, 2024 to 20th September, 2024 E - Voting Cut off Date:13th September, 2024(i.e. Friday)
|BookCloser
|21 Aug 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
