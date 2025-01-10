iifl-logo-icon 1
Choksi Imaging Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.16

11.62

12.09

13.53

Net Worth

15.06

15.52

15.99

17.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.22

1.21

1.18

1.23

Total Liabilities

16.28

16.73

17.17

18.66

Fixed Assets

5.63

5.79

5.95

6.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

3.35

0.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.53

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.27

6.79

4.56

4.42

Inventories

1.46

2.7

0.34

0.9

Inventory Days

50.36

28.87

Sundry Debtors

0.18

0.38

0.6

1

Debtor Days

88.87

32.08

Other Current Assets

4.85

5.03

4.86

5.08

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.12

-0.13

-1.17

Creditor Days

19.25

37.53

Other Current Liabilities

-1.22

-1.2

-1.11

-1.39

Cash

4.84

4.14

3.31

7.33

Total Assets

16.27

16.72

17.17

18.65

