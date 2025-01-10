Choksi Imaging Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.16
11.62
12.09
13.53
Net Worth
15.06
15.52
15.99
17.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.22
1.21
1.18
1.23
Total Liabilities
16.28
16.73
17.17
18.66
Fixed Assets
5.63
5.79
5.95
6.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
3.35
0.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.53
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.27
6.79
4.56
4.42
Inventories
1.46
2.7
0.34
0.9
Inventory Days
50.36
28.87
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.38
0.6
1
Debtor Days
88.87
32.08
Other Current Assets
4.85
5.03
4.86
5.08
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.12
-0.13
-1.17
Creditor Days
19.25
37.53
Other Current Liabilities
-1.22
-1.2
-1.11
-1.39
Cash
4.84
4.14
3.31
7.33
Total Assets
16.27
16.72
17.17
18.65
