SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹89.05
Prev. Close₹92.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.64
Day's High₹94.9
Day's Low₹89.05
52 Week's High₹118
52 Week's Low₹54.55
Book Value₹40.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.92
P/E56.64
EPS1.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.16
11.62
12.09
13.53
Net Worth
15.06
15.52
15.99
17.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.46
11.37
16
23.07
yoy growth (%)
-78.34
-28.89
-30.67
-15.33
Raw materials
-1.73
-9.53
-12.54
-16.79
As % of sales
70.31
83.78
78.4
72.75
Employee costs
-0.93
-1.32
-1.67
-2.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.48
2.7
-0.53
1.83
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.18
-0.17
-0.21
Tax paid
0.05
-0.79
-0.02
-0.54
Working capital
-3.81
9.33
-0.72
3.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.34
-28.89
-30.67
-15.33
Op profit growth
-0.75
3.76
-207.95
37.92
EBIT growth
-117.77
-609.18
-129.01
84.6
Net profit growth
-122.16
-443.41
-143.22
67.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tushar M Parikh
Chairman & Independent Directo
Himanshu Kishnadwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishi M Dave
Managing Director
Samir K Choksi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Jay Choksi
Additional Director
Brijal Mitesh Desai
Reports by Choksi Imaging Ltd
Summary
Choksi Imaging Ltd (Formerly known Selvas Photographics Ltd) was established in 1992. The Company was promoted by CHOKSI Family, who started trading and import of Photographies material in 1924 at Bombay. At present 3rd generation of Choksis are running the business and everybody in the Photo Industry know the company as the Company of Choksis. The name of the Company was changed to Choksi Imaging Limited during 2004-05. Company manufactures Photosensitised Materials for Photographic Industry viz. X-Ray Films, which are used by the Radiologists, Doctors in private clinics, Hospitals and Industrial Radiographers.The company went for expansion in respect of x-ray films in 1996.It has increased installed capacity of x-ray films from 7.50 lakhs sq.mtr(SQM) to 16.50 lakhs sq.mtr.The company started producing another product,Photographic Colour Paper,during 1999-2000.During 2000-01, the turnover of the company has been increased by 41.75% over the previous year,which is mainly due to commencement of sale of Photographic Colour Paper.In 2005, the Company added more products for Imaging Industry i.e. Contrast Media and in 2007, it started Trading of Contrast Media, X-Ray Accessories and X-Ray Processors.
The Choksi Imaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Choksi Imaging Ltd is ₹34.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Choksi Imaging Ltd is 56.64 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Choksi Imaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Choksi Imaging Ltd is ₹54.55 and ₹118 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Choksi Imaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.25%, 3 Years at 28.27%, 1 Year at 50.64%, 6 Month at 38.16%, 3 Month at 21.49% and 1 Month at -17.87%.
