iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Choksi Imaging Ltd Share Price

89.55
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.05
  • Day's High94.9
  • 52 Wk High118
  • Prev. Close92.33
  • Day's Low89.05
  • 52 Wk Low 54.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.64
  • P/E56.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.51
  • EPS1.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Choksi Imaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

89.05

Prev. Close

92.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0.64

Day's High

94.9

Day's Low

89.05

52 Week's High

118

52 Week's Low

54.55

Book Value

40.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.92

P/E

56.64

EPS

1.63

Divi. Yield

0

Choksi Imaging Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Choksi Imaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Choksi Imaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.41%

Foreign: 4.40%

Indian: 57.82%

Non-Promoter- 37.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Choksi Imaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.16

11.62

12.09

13.53

Net Worth

15.06

15.52

15.99

17.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.46

11.37

16

23.07

yoy growth (%)

-78.34

-28.89

-30.67

-15.33

Raw materials

-1.73

-9.53

-12.54

-16.79

As % of sales

70.31

83.78

78.4

72.75

Employee costs

-0.93

-1.32

-1.67

-2.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.48

2.7

-0.53

1.83

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.18

-0.17

-0.21

Tax paid

0.05

-0.79

-0.02

-0.54

Working capital

-3.81

9.33

-0.72

3.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.34

-28.89

-30.67

-15.33

Op profit growth

-0.75

3.76

-207.95

37.92

EBIT growth

-117.77

-609.18

-129.01

84.6

Net profit growth

-122.16

-443.41

-143.22

67.4

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Choksi Imaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Choksi Imaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tushar M Parikh

Chairman & Independent Directo

Himanshu Kishnadwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishi M Dave

Managing Director

Samir K Choksi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Jay Choksi

Additional Director

Brijal Mitesh Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Choksi Imaging Ltd

Summary

Choksi Imaging Ltd (Formerly known Selvas Photographics Ltd) was established in 1992. The Company was promoted by CHOKSI Family, who started trading and import of Photographies material in 1924 at Bombay. At present 3rd generation of Choksis are running the business and everybody in the Photo Industry know the company as the Company of Choksis. The name of the Company was changed to Choksi Imaging Limited during 2004-05. Company manufactures Photosensitised Materials for Photographic Industry viz. X-Ray Films, which are used by the Radiologists, Doctors in private clinics, Hospitals and Industrial Radiographers.The company went for expansion in respect of x-ray films in 1996.It has increased installed capacity of x-ray films from 7.50 lakhs sq.mtr(SQM) to 16.50 lakhs sq.mtr.The company started producing another product,Photographic Colour Paper,during 1999-2000.During 2000-01, the turnover of the company has been increased by 41.75% over the previous year,which is mainly due to commencement of sale of Photographic Colour Paper.In 2005, the Company added more products for Imaging Industry i.e. Contrast Media and in 2007, it started Trading of Contrast Media, X-Ray Accessories and X-Ray Processors.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Choksi Imaging Ltd share price today?

The Choksi Imaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Choksi Imaging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Choksi Imaging Ltd is ₹34.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Choksi Imaging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Choksi Imaging Ltd is 56.64 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Choksi Imaging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Choksi Imaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Choksi Imaging Ltd is ₹54.55 and ₹118 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Choksi Imaging Ltd?

Choksi Imaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.25%, 3 Years at 28.27%, 1 Year at 50.64%, 6 Month at 38.16%, 3 Month at 21.49% and 1 Month at -17.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Choksi Imaging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Choksi Imaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Choksi Imaging Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.