Summary

Choksi Imaging Ltd (Formerly known Selvas Photographics Ltd) was established in 1992. The Company was promoted by CHOKSI Family, who started trading and import of Photographies material in 1924 at Bombay. At present 3rd generation of Choksis are running the business and everybody in the Photo Industry know the company as the Company of Choksis. The name of the Company was changed to Choksi Imaging Limited during 2004-05. Company manufactures Photosensitised Materials for Photographic Industry viz. X-Ray Films, which are used by the Radiologists, Doctors in private clinics, Hospitals and Industrial Radiographers.The company went for expansion in respect of x-ray films in 1996.It has increased installed capacity of x-ray films from 7.50 lakhs sq.mtr(SQM) to 16.50 lakhs sq.mtr.The company started producing another product,Photographic Colour Paper,during 1999-2000.During 2000-01, the turnover of the company has been increased by 41.75% over the previous year,which is mainly due to commencement of sale of Photographic Colour Paper.In 2005, the Company added more products for Imaging Industry i.e. Contrast Media and in 2007, it started Trading of Contrast Media, X-Ray Accessories and X-Ray Processors.

