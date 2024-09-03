|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Newspaper Publication - Notice to Equity Shareholders of the Company for 32nd Annual general Meeting and E-voting. Submission of 32nd Annual Report of Choksi Imaging Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)
