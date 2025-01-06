iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Choksi Imaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

89.55
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Choksi Imaging Ltd

Choksi Imaging FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.48

2.7

-0.53

1.83

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.18

-0.17

-0.21

Tax paid

0.05

-0.79

-0.02

-0.54

Working capital

-3.81

9.33

-0.72

3.5

Other operating items

Operating

-4.39

11.05

-1.45

4.56

Capital expenditure

0

-1.16

-0.1

-5.55

Free cash flow

-4.4

9.89

-1.56

-0.98

Equity raised

26.04

23.24

24.09

21.91

Investing

2.57

-6.09

1.51

-2.13

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.29

Net in cash

24.2

27.04

24.04

19.09

Choksi Imaging : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Choksi Imaging Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.