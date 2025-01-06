Choksi Imaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.48
2.7
-0.53
1.83
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.18
-0.17
-0.21
Tax paid
0.05
-0.79
-0.02
-0.54
Working capital
-3.81
9.33
-0.72
3.5
Other operating items
Operating
-4.39
11.05
-1.45
4.56
Capital expenditure
0
-1.16
-0.1
-5.55
Free cash flow
-4.4
9.89
-1.56
-0.98
Equity raised
26.04
23.24
24.09
21.91
Investing
2.57
-6.09
1.51
-2.13
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.29
Net in cash
24.2
27.04
24.04
19.09
