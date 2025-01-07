Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.46
11.37
16
23.07
yoy growth (%)
-78.34
-28.89
-30.67
-15.33
Raw materials
-1.73
-9.53
-12.54
-16.79
As % of sales
70.31
83.78
78.4
72.75
Employee costs
-0.93
-1.32
-1.67
-2.22
As % of sales
37.95
11.66
10.45
9.64
Other costs
-1.25
-1.98
-3.2
-2.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.96
17.48
20
11.9
Operating profit
-1.45
-1.47
-1.41
1.31
OPM
-59.23
-12.92
-8.85
5.68
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.18
-0.17
-0.21
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.14
4.36
1.06
0.73
Profit before tax
-0.48
2.7
-0.53
1.83
Taxes
0.05
-0.79
-0.02
-0.54
Tax rate
-12.05
-29.48
4.55
-29.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.42
1.9
-0.55
1.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.42
1.9
-0.55
1.28
yoy growth (%)
-122.16
-443.41
-143.22
67.4
NPM
-17.16
16.77
-3.47
5.56
