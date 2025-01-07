iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Choksi Imaging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

92.9
(3.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Choksi Imaging Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.46

11.37

16

23.07

yoy growth (%)

-78.34

-28.89

-30.67

-15.33

Raw materials

-1.73

-9.53

-12.54

-16.79

As % of sales

70.31

83.78

78.4

72.75

Employee costs

-0.93

-1.32

-1.67

-2.22

As % of sales

37.95

11.66

10.45

9.64

Other costs

-1.25

-1.98

-3.2

-2.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.96

17.48

20

11.9

Operating profit

-1.45

-1.47

-1.41

1.31

OPM

-59.23

-12.92

-8.85

5.68

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.18

-0.17

-0.21

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.14

4.36

1.06

0.73

Profit before tax

-0.48

2.7

-0.53

1.83

Taxes

0.05

-0.79

-0.02

-0.54

Tax rate

-12.05

-29.48

4.55

-29.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.42

1.9

-0.55

1.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.42

1.9

-0.55

1.28

yoy growth (%)

-122.16

-443.41

-143.22

67.4

NPM

-17.16

16.77

-3.47

5.56

Choksi Imaging : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Choksi Imaging Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.