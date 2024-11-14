Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

CHOKSI IMAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

CHOKSI IMAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 May 2024 13 May 2024

CHOKSI IMAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and recommendation of Final dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting. The Board has not recommended any final dividend for the financial year 2023-2024, considering loss for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024