|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|CHOKSI IMAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|CHOKSI IMAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|CHOKSI IMAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and recommendation of Final dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting. The Board has not recommended any final dividend for the financial year 2023-2024, considering loss for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|CHOKSI IMAGING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting Result - Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
