Choksi Imaging Ltd EGM

Choksi Imaging CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Jun 202413 Aug 2024
COM 05/07/2024 Notice of Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company, convened on Friday, July 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. IST, pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal - Mumbai Bench in the matter of Scheme of Amalgamation of Choksi Asia Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Choksi Imaging Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, if any. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024) COM 13/08/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 04.07.2024) Notice of the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company convened and re-scheduled on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 11.00 a.m. IST through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Proceeding of the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to NCLT order for approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024) Submission of Scrutinizer report of Honble NCLT convened meeting of Equity shareholders of the Company for approval of scheme of amalgamation of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.08.2024)

Choksi Imaging: Related News

No Record Found

