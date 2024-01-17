|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 May 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Convening of 75th AGM of the Company on Friday, August 9, 2024. The Register of members will be closed from Saturday, August 3, 2024 to Friday, August 9, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and final dividend.
