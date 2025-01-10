CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.99
27.99
27.99
27.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.57
55.2
54.09
22.16
Net Worth
89.56
83.19
82.08
50.15
Minority Interest
Debt
106.89
134.34
98.02
108.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.88
20.1
21.52
11.66
Total Liabilities
213.33
237.63
201.62
170.44
Fixed Assets
102.72
116.59
115.31
76.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.75
67.37
3.16
3.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.49
2.41
2.91
5.19
Networking Capital
44
50.86
80.08
83.39
Inventories
156.18
169.48
134.59
105.39
Inventory Days
144.89
Sundry Debtors
38.32
45.92
55.35
53.46
Debtor Days
73.49
Other Current Assets
83.96
84.99
70.4
75.9
Sundry Creditors
-117.04
-97.73
-76.57
-56.78
Creditor Days
78.06
Other Current Liabilities
-117.42
-151.8
-103.69
-94.58
Cash
0.38
0.41
0.15
1.86
Total Assets
213.34
237.64
201.61
170.44
