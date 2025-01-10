iifl-logo-icon 1
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

478.4
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.99

27.99

27.99

27.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.57

55.2

54.09

22.16

Net Worth

89.56

83.19

82.08

50.15

Minority Interest

Debt

106.89

134.34

98.02

108.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

16.88

20.1

21.52

11.66

Total Liabilities

213.33

237.63

201.62

170.44

Fixed Assets

102.72

116.59

115.31

76.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

65.75

67.37

3.16

3.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.49

2.41

2.91

5.19

Networking Capital

44

50.86

80.08

83.39

Inventories

156.18

169.48

134.59

105.39

Inventory Days

144.89

Sundry Debtors

38.32

45.92

55.35

53.46

Debtor Days

73.49

Other Current Assets

83.96

84.99

70.4

75.9

Sundry Creditors

-117.04

-97.73

-76.57

-56.78

Creditor Days

78.06

Other Current Liabilities

-117.42

-151.8

-103.69

-94.58

Cash

0.38

0.41

0.15

1.86

Total Assets

213.34

237.64

201.61

170.44

