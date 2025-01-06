CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.6
4.65
2.81
3.29
Depreciation
-5.89
-5.28
-1.97
-0.36
Tax paid
-1.95
-1
-1.44
-0.02
Working capital
12.8
104.11
-15.65
43.78
Other operating items
Operating
9.55
102.46
-16.26
46.67
Capital expenditure
1.07
64.94
26.92
-10.65
Free cash flow
10.62
167.4
10.65
36.02
Equity raised
38.41
25.84
-1.71
-15.53
Investing
0.02
-10.35
11.96
1.45
Financing
22.27
67.67
-5.95
62.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.32
250.57
14.95
84.31
