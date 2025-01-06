iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

498.3
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

CIAN Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.6

4.65

2.81

3.29

Depreciation

-5.89

-5.28

-1.97

-0.36

Tax paid

-1.95

-1

-1.44

-0.02

Working capital

12.8

104.11

-15.65

43.78

Other operating items

Operating

9.55

102.46

-16.26

46.67

Capital expenditure

1.07

64.94

26.92

-10.65

Free cash flow

10.62

167.4

10.65

36.02

Equity raised

38.41

25.84

-1.71

-15.53

Investing

0.02

-10.35

11.96

1.45

Financing

22.27

67.67

-5.95

62.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

71.32

250.57

14.95

84.31

CIAN Agro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.