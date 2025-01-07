Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
265.49
212.13
196.84
101.14
yoy growth (%)
25.15
7.76
94.61
3,875.56
Raw materials
-208.54
-154.36
-176.85
-89.71
As % of sales
78.55
72.76
89.84
88.69
Employee costs
-5.21
-5.33
-2.18
-0.68
As % of sales
1.96
2.51
1.1
0.67
Other costs
-28.42
-30.77
-11.78
-7.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.7
14.5
5.98
7.68
Operating profit
23.3
21.66
6.02
2.98
OPM
8.77
10.21
3.06
2.94
Depreciation
-5.89
-5.28
-1.97
-0.36
Interest expense
-15.11
-13.55
-3.53
-1.24
Other income
2.3
1.83
2.29
1.92
Profit before tax
4.6
4.65
2.81
3.29
Taxes
-1.95
-1
-1.44
-0.02
Tax rate
-42.49
-21.68
-51.44
-0.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.64
3.64
1.36
3.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.64
3.64
1.36
3.26
yoy growth (%)
-27.34
166.91
-58.15
-1,079.85
NPM
0.99
1.71
0.69
3.22
