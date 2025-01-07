iifl-logo-icon 1
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

488.35
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:06:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

265.49

212.13

196.84

101.14

yoy growth (%)

25.15

7.76

94.61

3,875.56

Raw materials

-208.54

-154.36

-176.85

-89.71

As % of sales

78.55

72.76

89.84

88.69

Employee costs

-5.21

-5.33

-2.18

-0.68

As % of sales

1.96

2.51

1.1

0.67

Other costs

-28.42

-30.77

-11.78

-7.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.7

14.5

5.98

7.68

Operating profit

23.3

21.66

6.02

2.98

OPM

8.77

10.21

3.06

2.94

Depreciation

-5.89

-5.28

-1.97

-0.36

Interest expense

-15.11

-13.55

-3.53

-1.24

Other income

2.3

1.83

2.29

1.92

Profit before tax

4.6

4.65

2.81

3.29

Taxes

-1.95

-1

-1.44

-0.02

Tax rate

-42.49

-21.68

-51.44

-0.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.64

3.64

1.36

3.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.64

3.64

1.36

3.26

yoy growth (%)

-27.34

166.91

-58.15

-1,079.85

NPM

0.99

1.71

0.69

3.22

