CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

498.3
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:58:00 PM

  • Open498.3
  • Day's High498.3
  • 52 Wk High540.35
  • Prev. Close508.45
  • Day's Low498.3
  • 52 Wk Low 35
  • Turnover (lac)18.9
  • P/E430.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.36
  • EPS1.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,394.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

498.3

Prev. Close

508.45

Turnover(Lac.)

18.9

Day's High

498.3

Day's Low

498.3

52 Week's High

540.35

52 Week's Low

35

Book Value

10.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,394.54

P/E

430.89

EPS

1.18

Divi. Yield

0

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 32.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.99

27.99

27.99

27.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.57

55.2

54.09

22.16

Net Worth

89.56

83.19

82.08

50.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

265.49

212.13

196.84

101.14

yoy growth (%)

25.15

7.76

94.61

3,875.56

Raw materials

-208.54

-154.36

-176.85

-89.71

As % of sales

78.55

72.76

89.84

88.69

Employee costs

-5.21

-5.33

-2.18

-0.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.6

4.65

2.81

3.29

Depreciation

-5.89

-5.28

-1.97

-0.36

Tax paid

-1.95

-1

-1.44

-0.02

Working capital

12.8

104.11

-15.65

43.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.15

7.76

94.61

3,875.56

Op profit growth

7.6

259.5

102.12

3,993.17

EBIT growth

8.29

186.97

39.8

11,807.46

Net profit growth

-27.34

166.91

-58.15

-1,079.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

170.71

289.99

254.22

265.49

212.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

170.71

289.99

254.22

265.49

212.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.7

1.42

1.04

2.3

1.83

View Annually Results

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ravindra Boratkar

Managing Director

Nikhil Gadkari

Chairman & Director

Jaykumar Ramesh Verma

Independent Director

Ramesh Dinkarrao Himte

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhubala Dave

Independent Director

Atul Mandlekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated with the name of Umred Agro Complex Limited in September, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from M/s Umred Agro Complex Limited to M/s Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited effective on 08 December, 2015. The Company is engaged in the processing of Soybean/ other oilseeds, marketing of edible oils in domestic market and deoiled cakes in domestic and international markets. The Company has a Solvent Extraction Plant & Refinery Unit located at Dist. Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The Companys initial project was completed in 1990 with installed capacity of Solvent Extraction Plant of 100 TPD and of Vegetable Oil Refinery of 25 TPD. Within 18 months of completion of initial project. Company completed expansion of its plant by increasing processing capacity of SEP from 100 TPD to 200 TPD and of VOR from 25 TPD. The total cost was Rs.221 lacs and was financed to the tune of Rs.133 lacs by way of Term Loans and balance by the equity contribution and internal cash accruals.Company manufactures and markets refined Soyabean oil Amrutdhara and refined Kardi (Safflower) oil Yash through a well established network of over 50 dealers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Company exports De-Oiled Cakes (DOC) to prominent clients in South East Asia & Europe.The company was the first to be granted AGMARK for soyabean oil by Government of India. Due to branded oil sales, the company has higher sales realisations i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹498.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1394.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is 430.89 and 49.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹35 and ₹540.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd?

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.78%, 3 Years at 106.97%, 1 Year at 1258.04%, 6 Month at 1100.59%, 3 Month at 189.47% and 1 Month at 31.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.67 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 32.13 %

