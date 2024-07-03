Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹498.3
Prev. Close₹508.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.9
Day's High₹498.3
Day's Low₹498.3
52 Week's High₹540.35
52 Week's Low₹35
Book Value₹10.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,394.54
P/E430.89
EPS1.18
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.99
27.99
27.99
27.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.57
55.2
54.09
22.16
Net Worth
89.56
83.19
82.08
50.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
265.49
212.13
196.84
101.14
yoy growth (%)
25.15
7.76
94.61
3,875.56
Raw materials
-208.54
-154.36
-176.85
-89.71
As % of sales
78.55
72.76
89.84
88.69
Employee costs
-5.21
-5.33
-2.18
-0.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.6
4.65
2.81
3.29
Depreciation
-5.89
-5.28
-1.97
-0.36
Tax paid
-1.95
-1
-1.44
-0.02
Working capital
12.8
104.11
-15.65
43.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.15
7.76
94.61
3,875.56
Op profit growth
7.6
259.5
102.12
3,993.17
EBIT growth
8.29
186.97
39.8
11,807.46
Net profit growth
-27.34
166.91
-58.15
-1,079.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
170.71
289.99
254.22
265.49
212.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
170.71
289.99
254.22
265.49
212.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.7
1.42
1.04
2.3
1.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ravindra Boratkar
Managing Director
Nikhil Gadkari
Chairman & Director
Jaykumar Ramesh Verma
Independent Director
Ramesh Dinkarrao Himte
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhubala Dave
Independent Director
Atul Mandlekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated with the name of Umred Agro Complex Limited in September, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from M/s Umred Agro Complex Limited to M/s Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited effective on 08 December, 2015. The Company is engaged in the processing of Soybean/ other oilseeds, marketing of edible oils in domestic market and deoiled cakes in domestic and international markets. The Company has a Solvent Extraction Plant & Refinery Unit located at Dist. Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The Companys initial project was completed in 1990 with installed capacity of Solvent Extraction Plant of 100 TPD and of Vegetable Oil Refinery of 25 TPD. Within 18 months of completion of initial project. Company completed expansion of its plant by increasing processing capacity of SEP from 100 TPD to 200 TPD and of VOR from 25 TPD. The total cost was Rs.221 lacs and was financed to the tune of Rs.133 lacs by way of Term Loans and balance by the equity contribution and internal cash accruals.Company manufactures and markets refined Soyabean oil Amrutdhara and refined Kardi (Safflower) oil Yash through a well established network of over 50 dealers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Company exports De-Oiled Cakes (DOC) to prominent clients in South East Asia & Europe.The company was the first to be granted AGMARK for soyabean oil by Government of India. Due to branded oil sales, the company has higher sales realisations i
Read More
The CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹498.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1394.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is 430.89 and 49.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹35 and ₹540.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.78%, 3 Years at 106.97%, 1 Year at 1258.04%, 6 Month at 1100.59%, 3 Month at 189.47% and 1 Month at 31.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.