Summary

Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated with the name of Umred Agro Complex Limited in September, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from M/s Umred Agro Complex Limited to M/s Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited effective on 08 December, 2015. The Company is engaged in the processing of Soybean/ other oilseeds, marketing of edible oils in domestic market and deoiled cakes in domestic and international markets. The Company has a Solvent Extraction Plant & Refinery Unit located at Dist. Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The Companys initial project was completed in 1990 with installed capacity of Solvent Extraction Plant of 100 TPD and of Vegetable Oil Refinery of 25 TPD. Within 18 months of completion of initial project. Company completed expansion of its plant by increasing processing capacity of SEP from 100 TPD to 200 TPD and of VOR from 25 TPD. The total cost was Rs.221 lacs and was financed to the tune of Rs.133 lacs by way of Term Loans and balance by the equity contribution and internal cash accruals.Company manufactures and markets refined Soyabean oil Amrutdhara and refined Kardi (Safflower) oil Yash through a well established network of over 50 dealers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Company exports De-Oiled Cakes (DOC) to prominent clients in South East Asia & Europe.The company was the first to be granted AGMARK for soyabean oil by Government of India. Due to branded oil sales, the company has higher sales realisations i

