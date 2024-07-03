CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited was formerly incorporated with the name of Umred Agro Complex Limited in September, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from M/s Umred Agro Complex Limited to M/s Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Limited effective on 08 December, 2015. The Company is engaged in the processing of Soybean/ other oilseeds, marketing of edible oils in domestic market and deoiled cakes in domestic and international markets. The Company has a Solvent Extraction Plant & Refinery Unit located at Dist. Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The Companys initial project was completed in 1990 with installed capacity of Solvent Extraction Plant of 100 TPD and of Vegetable Oil Refinery of 25 TPD. Within 18 months of completion of initial project. Company completed expansion of its plant by increasing processing capacity of SEP from 100 TPD to 200 TPD and of VOR from 25 TPD. The total cost was Rs.221 lacs and was financed to the tune of Rs.133 lacs by way of Term Loans and balance by the equity contribution and internal cash accruals.Company manufactures and markets refined Soyabean oil Amrutdhara and refined Kardi (Safflower) oil Yash through a well established network of over 50 dealers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Company exports De-Oiled Cakes (DOC) to prominent clients in South East Asia & Europe.The company was the first to be granted AGMARK for soyabean oil by Government of India. Due to branded oil sales, the company has higher sales realisations in oil sales. Company has received Udyog Excellence Gold Metal and Award by Industrial Economic Forum.The Company had kick-started operations in its Vegetable/ Edible Oil Refinery (VOR) in April 2016. It also re-launched the brand of Refined Soybean Oil AMRUTDHARA, in consumer packs. Thereafter, it launched CIAN spices in 2017. Its Infra Division acquired Jairam Infraventure Private Limited, a company with specialized business object of manufacturing of aluminium hot rolled sheets and other allied products. It introduced own sanitary products under the brand, Klaren and cosmetic products under the brand, OIR and home care products under NEU brand. The Company acquired 100% shares of M/s Purti Agrotech Limited during the year 2017-18. In 2019-20, the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Jairam Infraventure Private (WOS) Limited, Purti Agrotech Limited (WOS) and Jupiter Metal Products Private Limited (Step Down Subsidiary) got merged with the Company effective 1 April, 2019. In FY 2020-21, the Company expanded into International Markets by incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Gian Agro Limited on August 13, 2020. It further expanded automised its Bio-Detergent Manufacturing facility at Dhapewada in Nagpur District. It expanded its Detergent unit capacity from 5MT per day to 80MT per day. The Company started Alphanso Mango Pulp Manufacturing with Devgad in Sindhudurg District in 2022.