Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results - under Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Board has inter alia, approved the following items: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the Quarterand half year ended on September 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee (Annexure-1). 2. Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year endedSeptember 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the 37th Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 containing Notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 Directors Report Management Discussion & Analysis Report and Report on Corporate Governance; 2. to decide and fix the date time and venue for the ensuing 37th AGM for Financial Year 2023-24; 3. to fix date for closure of register of Members and share transfer book for the ensuing AGM; 4. to approve E-voting process and to appoint scrutinizer for said process for ensuing AGM amongst other business; Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th August, 2024 for Approval of AGM Notice, Director Report, Appointment of Scrutinizer for E-voting, Book Closure for AGM and appointment of Internal auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 for approval inter alia, Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

In compliance of Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015-Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th June, 2024- inter alia considered and approved the following: Resignation of Mr. Suneet Vishwas Pande, Chief Executive Officer (KMP) of the company with effect from close of working hour of 27th June, 2024 due to his personal reasons

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) The Board has inter alia, approved the following items: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for the .... Read More.. Revised outcome -Submission of Revised Outcome of Board Meeting for Financial Results Submission of Revised Financial Results for the changes due to typographical and linking error in the financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024