Cinerad Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.16
5.2
5.2
5.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.32
-4.07
-3.97
-3.9
Net Worth
14.84
1.13
1.23
1.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.84
1.13
1.23
1.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.16
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
3.49
1.06
1.18
1.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.58
1.08
1.2
1.24
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.18
0.07
0.04
0.07
Total Assets
14.83
1.13
1.22
1.3
