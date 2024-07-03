Cinerad Communications Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
13.99
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
13.99
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.15
Total Income
15.14
Total Expenditure
16.36
PBIDT
-1.22
Interest
0
PBDT
-1.23
Depreciation
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.33
Deferred Tax
-0.99
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.71
Minority Interest After NP
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
19.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
56,39,729
Public Shareholding (%)
29.43
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,35,22,186
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
70.57
PBIDTM(%)
-8.72
PBDTM(%)
-8.79
PATM(%)
-5.07
