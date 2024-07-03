Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹168.05
Prev. Close₹164.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹78.45
Day's High₹168.05
Day's Low₹165.6
52 Week's High₹181.25
52 Week's Low₹17
Book Value₹6.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)321.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.16
5.2
5.2
5.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.32
-4.07
-3.97
-3.9
Net Worth
14.84
1.13
1.23
1.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.03
-0.17
-0.11
-1.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-14.68
23.75
-32
23.22
EBIT growth
-6.45
-48.33
9.82
190.98
Net profit growth
-4.98
-47.12
-0.5
126.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
13.99
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
13.99
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pradeep Kumar Daga
Managing Director & CEO
Vinita Daga
Director
Santosh Choradia
Independent Director
Pritika Choraria
Independent Director
Satyam Jaiswal
Independent Director
Nitesh Singh
Additional Director
SUDHIR KABRA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priti Dhariwal
Reports by Cinerad Communications Ltd
Summary
Cinerad Communications Limited was incorporated on September 17, 1986. The Company was involved in the production of advertising films. Its client base included corporate entities from various segments of industry. It produced two India Tourism commercials for McCann Direct, New York, a division of McCann Erickson, currently one of the largest advertising agencies in the world. In 1993, the focus of the Companys activities changed from the production of advertising films to the planning and establishment of a Digital Video Editing and Computer Graphics Facility.In 1997, Studio Mirage, a unit of the Company entered a strategic alliance with Prasad Corps EFX of Mumbai, to provide world class digital effects for the Mumbai film industry. Further, the Company also entered into an agreement with Tektronix (India) for the setting-up of the Heavy works Non-Linear Film Editing System at Studio Mirage.The Company is one of the leading & well known name into documentary, advertising and short films in the Mumbai and is engaged in to the production of advertising and promotional films, documentaries and feature films. As Company belongs to Media & Entertainment industry which reveled opened door for the Company to Film industry, television, print, music and radio, the different main components of Indian media and entertainment sector. At the same time, it infused huge funds to start film production with greater risk and whereas the Company had experienced financial distress in past. The
Read More
The GTT Data Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹168 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is ₹321.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is 0 and 24.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTT Data Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is ₹17 and ₹181.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GTT Data Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 125.12%, 3 Years at 203.76%, 1 Year at 888.60%, 6 Month at 123.31%, 3 Month at 49.82% and 1 Month at 21.44%.
