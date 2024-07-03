Summary

Cinerad Communications Limited was incorporated on September 17, 1986. The Company was involved in the production of advertising films. Its client base included corporate entities from various segments of industry. It produced two India Tourism commercials for McCann Direct, New York, a division of McCann Erickson, currently one of the largest advertising agencies in the world. In 1993, the focus of the Companys activities changed from the production of advertising films to the planning and establishment of a Digital Video Editing and Computer Graphics Facility.In 1997, Studio Mirage, a unit of the Company entered a strategic alliance with Prasad Corps EFX of Mumbai, to provide world class digital effects for the Mumbai film industry. Further, the Company also entered into an agreement with Tektronix (India) for the setting-up of the Heavy works Non-Linear Film Editing System at Studio Mirage.The Company is one of the leading & well known name into documentary, advertising and short films in the Mumbai and is engaged in to the production of advertising and promotional films, documentaries and feature films. As Company belongs to Media & Entertainment industry which reveled opened door for the Company to Film industry, television, print, music and radio, the different main components of Indian media and entertainment sector. At the same time, it infused huge funds to start film production with greater risk and whereas the Company had experienced financial distress in past. The

