Cinerad Communications Ltd Share Price

168
(1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open168.05
  • Day's High168.05
  • 52 Wk High181.25
  • Prev. Close164.8
  • Day's Low165.6
  • 52 Wk Low 17
  • Turnover (lac)78.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)321.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cinerad Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

168.05

Prev. Close

164.8

Turnover(Lac.)

78.45

Day's High

168.05

Day's Low

165.6

52 Week's High

181.25

52 Week's Low

17

Book Value

6.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

321.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cinerad Communications Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

No Record Found

GTT Data Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 29.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cinerad Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.16

5.2

5.2

5.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.32

-4.07

-3.97

-3.9

Net Worth

14.84

1.13

1.23

1.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.05

-0.1

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.03

-0.17

-0.11

-1.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-14.68

23.75

-32

23.22

EBIT growth

-6.45

-48.33

9.82

190.98

Net profit growth

-4.98

-47.12

-0.5

126.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

13.99

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

13.99

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.15

Cinerad Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cinerad Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pradeep Kumar Daga

Managing Director & CEO

Vinita Daga

Director

Santosh Choradia

Independent Director

Pritika Choraria

Independent Director

Satyam Jaiswal

Independent Director

Nitesh Singh

Additional Director

SUDHIR KABRA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priti Dhariwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cinerad Communications Ltd

Summary

Cinerad Communications Limited was incorporated on September 17, 1986. The Company was involved in the production of advertising films. Its client base included corporate entities from various segments of industry. It produced two India Tourism commercials for McCann Direct, New York, a division of McCann Erickson, currently one of the largest advertising agencies in the world. In 1993, the focus of the Companys activities changed from the production of advertising films to the planning and establishment of a Digital Video Editing and Computer Graphics Facility.In 1997, Studio Mirage, a unit of the Company entered a strategic alliance with Prasad Corps EFX of Mumbai, to provide world class digital effects for the Mumbai film industry. Further, the Company also entered into an agreement with Tektronix (India) for the setting-up of the Heavy works Non-Linear Film Editing System at Studio Mirage.The Company is one of the leading & well known name into documentary, advertising and short films in the Mumbai and is engaged in to the production of advertising and promotional films, documentaries and feature films. As Company belongs to Media & Entertainment industry which reveled opened door for the Company to Film industry, television, print, music and radio, the different main components of Indian media and entertainment sector. At the same time, it infused huge funds to start film production with greater risk and whereas the Company had experienced financial distress in past. The
Company FAQs

What is the GTT Data Solutions Ltd share price today?

The GTT Data Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹168 today.

What is the Market Cap of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is ₹321.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is 0 and 24.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTT Data Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is ₹17 and ₹181.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

GTT Data Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 125.12%, 3 Years at 203.76%, 1 Year at 888.60%, 6 Month at 123.31%, 3 Month at 49.82% and 1 Month at 21.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GTT Data Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GTT Data Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.57 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 29.40 %

