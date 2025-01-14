1:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GTT DATA SOLUTIONS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GTT DATA SOLUTIONS LIMITED (530457) RECORD DATE 14/01/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.16/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 14/01/2025 DR-798/2024-2025 * As per Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.26/- is payable as Rs.6.50 per share payable on Application and Rs.19.50 per share payable on First and Final Call. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.01.2025)