iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cinerad Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

168.05
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cinerad Communications Ltd

Cinerad Communic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.05

-0.1

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.03

-0.17

-0.11

-1.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.02

-0.22

-0.21

-1.18

Capital expenditure

-3.36

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-3.38

-0.22

-0.21

-1.18

Equity raised

-7.68

-7.58

-7.23

-6.87

Investing

0

-1

0

1

Financing

-0.02

0.02

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-11.09

-8.79

-7.45

-7.06

Cinerad Communic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cinerad Communications Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.