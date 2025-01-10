Your directors take pleasure in presenting the 38th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

The financial performance of your Company for the year ending March 31, 2024, is summarized below:

Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 (Refer Note 1) T otal Income 6.75 4.96 1,513.69 - Total Expenses 24.63 14.56 1,650.90 - Profit / (loss) before tax (17.88) (9.60) (137.21) - Tax Expense (6.57) (0.44) 66.04 - Profit / (loss) before tax (24.45) (10.04) (71.16) - Opening balance of Retained Earnings (910.37) (900.33) (910.37) - Closing balance of Retained Earnings (934.82) (910.37) (736.51) -

Note: The Company has acquired two subsidiaries namely Global Talent Track Private Limited and Itarium Technologies India Private Limited on March 13, 2024. Hence, the consolidation has been prepared considering March 13, 2024 as the date of acquisition. Further, no previous yearfigures have been reportedfor consolidatedfinancial statements, since this is the first year of acquisition of any subsidiary.

Material changes and commitments

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relates on the date of this report.

Consolidated Accounts

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, form part of this Annual Report.

Dividend

The Board has not recommended any dividend during the year as Company has incurred a loss during the financial year.

Transfer to reserves

The Company do not propose any transfer of amounts to the reserves.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

There were no loans, guarantees made by the Company which falls under the ambit of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. The particulars of investments have been disclosed in the Financial Statements.

Deposits

During the year under review, your Company has not invited any deposits from public as per Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Change in Capital Structure

During the year under review, the Company have issued and allotted 1,39,61,915 (One Crore Thirty-Nine lacs Sixty-One Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifteen) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each through preferential issue in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended. Upon issuance and allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company increased from Rs. 5,20,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores and Twenty lacs only) consisting of 52,00,000 (Fifty- Two lacs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 19,16,19,150/- (Rupees Nineteen Crores Sixteen Lacs Nineteen Thousand One Hundred and Fifty Only) consisting of 1,91,61,915 (One Crore Ninety- One Lacs Sixty-One Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifteen) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

Subsidiaries/ Joint Ventures / Associate Company

During the year under review, the Company has acquired two subsidiaries namely Global Talent Track Private Limited and Itarium Technologies India Private Limited on March 13, 2024.

The statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements of the Companys subsidiaries/ joint ventures/ associates is given in Form AOC—1 attached and marked as ‘Annexure - A

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, Mrs. Sneh Gupta resigned as Company Secretary with effect from August 14, 2023 and Ms. Priti Dhariwal was appointed as Company Secretary with effect from August 16, 2023.

Mr. Sudhir Kabra (DIN: 00307213) was appointed as Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from January 21, 2024, Mr. Ganesh Natarajan (DIN: 00176393), Mr. Kaushal Uttam Shah (DIN: 02175130) and Mr. Nitin Neminath Patil (DIN: 07686672) was appointed Additional NonExecutive Non-Independent Director and Mr. Pankaj Ramesh Samani (DIN: 06799990) appointed as an Additional Non-Independent Director designated as Managing Director of the Company, with effect from March 13, 2024 to hold such office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Satyam Jaiswal (DIN: 09282921), Mr. Santosh Choradia (DIN: 08471379), Ms. Pritika Choraria (DIN: 08752495, Mr. Nitesh Singh (DIN: 08751700), Mr. Pradeep Kumar Daga (DIN: 00080515), Mrs. Vinita Daga (DIN: 00080647) and Mr. Sudhir Kabra (DIN: 00307213), resigned as Director of the Company with effect from March 13, 2024.

Mr. Chirag Samani was appointed, and Mr. Dilip Kumar Hela resigned as Chief financial officer with effect from March 13, 2024.

Mr. Ebrahim Saifuddin Nimuchwala was appointed, and Ms. Priti Dhariwal resigned as Company Secretary with effect from March 13, 2024.

Subsequent to the year end, Mr. Salil Sriram Shetty (DIN : 07424136), Mr. Shantanu Jagannath Surpure (DIN: 00337426) and Ms. Ruchika Mehta (DIN: 09099762) was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company with effect from April 22, 2024.

The members of the Company, at their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on June 8, 2024 have approved the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Ramesh Samani as a Manging Director, Mr. Ganesh Natarajan, Mr. Kaushal Uttam Shah, Mr. Nitin Neminath Patil as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors and Mr. Salil Sriram Shetty, Mr. Shantanu Jagannath Surpure, Ms. Ruchika Mehta as an Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

Mr. Samarjeetsinh Vikramsinh Ghatge (DIN: 01193699) was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from August 7, 2024. The necessary resolution for the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been incorporated in the notice of AGM.

Mr. Nitin Neminath Patil (DIN: 07686672), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment, as a Director of the Company.

The necessary disclosures required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Secretarial Standards-2 on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, for the above-mentioned reappointment is provided in the Notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and the Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company and in the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations and are Independent of the management.

Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors to familiarise them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc.

Performance Evaluation

During the year under review, the former Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company resigned, and new members are appointed as Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company recently, hence the performance evaluation of the new Board members including non-executive Directors, executive directors and Independent Directors shall be carried out at a later part of financial year 2024-25. The former directors have represented that, the necessary actions were taken in evaluation of performance for previous years in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations and various guidance note provided thereunder.

Remuneration Policy and Criteria for Appointment of Directors

The Company has in place a process for selection of any Director, wherein the Nomination and Remuneration Committee identifies persons of integrity who possess relevant expertise, experience and leadership qualities required for the position and the Committee also ensures that the incumbent fulfils such criteria with regard to qualifications, positive attributes, independence, age and other criteria as laid down under the Act, SEBI Listing Regulations or other applicable laws and the diversity attributes as per the Board Diversity Policy of the Company.

Further, the Company has a Policy on remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees. The salient features of the Remuneration Policy of the Company are as under:

A. Guiding Principles for Remuneration: The Company shall remunerate all its personnel reasonably and sufficiently as per industry benchmarks and standards. The remuneration shall be commensurate to retain and motivate the human resources of the Company. The compensation package will, inter alia, take into account the experience of the personnel, the knowledge and skill required including complexity of his/her job, work duration and risks associated with the work, and attitude of the employee like positive outlook, team work, loyalty etc.

B. Components of Remuneration: The following will be the various remuneration components which may be paid to the personnel of the Company based on the designation and class of the personnel.

a. Fixed Compensation;

b. Variable Compensation;

c. Share based payment;

d. Non-monetary compensation.

The Remuneration Policy as approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.cineradcommunications.com/policies.html.

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis as prescribed under Part B of Schedule V read with Regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations is provided in a separate section and forms part of this Report which includes the state of affairs of the Company and there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during FY24.

Corporate Governance Report

The Corporate Governance Report and the certificate from the practicing company secretaries as stipulated in Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, are provided in a separate section and forming part of this Report.

Number of Board Meetings

The Board of Directors of the Company met 10 (Ten) times during the year under review. The dates of the Board meeting and the attendance of the Directors at the said meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this Report.

Committees of the Board

As on March 31, 2024, the Board has 3 (Three) statutory committees. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The details pertaining to the meetings and composition of the Committees of the Board are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

Related Party Transactions

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company at https://www.cineradcommunications.com/policies.html.

All the related party transactions were entered by the Company in ordinary course of business and were in arms length basis. There were no transactions which require disclosure in Form AOC-2 as per rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time. The details of the related party transaction have been stipulated in the financial statements and notes thereto forming part of the annual report.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(5) read with Section 134(3)(c) of the Act, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

ii) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for the year under review.

iii) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

Internal Controls and Internal Financial Controls:

The management team recognises that robust internal controls are foundational to sound governance. Actions derived from consensus-based business strategies should operate within a structured system of oversight and balance. The leadership is dedicated to maintaining an internal control environment proportionate to the businesss scale and intricacy. This environment is designed to ensure adherence to internal protocols, compliance with pertinent laws and regulations, and the integrity and precision of financial records. It also aims to bolster operational efficiency, safeguard company assets, and aid in preventing and detecting fraud, inaccuracies, and anomalies, thereby substantially mitigating risk exposure.

The Company has established a comprehensive internal controls framework. This framework encompasses an array of policies, procedures, and mechanisms that are pivotal in augmenting operational efficiency and effectiveness, curtailing risks and expenditures, and fostering enhanced decision-making and accountability.

The internal financial controls framework, an integral component of the broader internal controls system, is pivotal in guaranteeing the dependability and precision of financial reporting. This framework facilitates the meticulous preparation of financial statements by generally accepted accounting standards.

Whistle-blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism

The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations and in order to maintain these standards, the company encourages the employees to voice their genuine concerns without fear of censure, therefore Company has built in and set up the Vigil Mechanism Policy, according to which all the directors, employees of the Company including third party, are eligible to make disclosures under the mechanism in relation to the matter concerning the Company.

The policy is available on the website of the Company

https://www.cineradcommunications.com/policies.html.

Annual Return

The draft Annual Return as required under sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Act in form MGT-7 is made available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.cineradcommunications.com/annual-returns.html.

Auditors:

? Statutory Auditors Report

The Statutory Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, has been issued with an unmodified opinion, by the Statutory Auditors. Further, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act.

? Cost Auditor

The Cost Audit pursuant to section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

? Secretarial Auditor

The Board had appointed Ms. Kirti Sharma, Practicing Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report in the Form No. MR - 3 for the year is provided as Annexure - B to this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year contains observation / remark which read as ‘the Company is in process of taking SDD software as informed by the management. In this regard, the Board of Directors to place on record that, as on date of this report, the Structure Digital Database has been implemented in the Company in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Fraud Reporting:

There were no frauds reported by the auditor during the year under sub-section (12) of section 143 other than those which are reportable to the Central Government.

Maintenance of Cost Records:

The Company is not required to maintain the cost records under the provisions of section 148 of the Company Act, 2013.

Energy conservation, technology absorption & Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

(A) Conservation of energy:

Steps taken / impact on conservation of energy, with special reference to the following:

(i) Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: Companys operations does not consume significant amount of energy.

(ii) Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy including waste generated: Not applicable in view of comments in point (i).

(iii) Capital investment on energy conservation equipment: Not applicable in view of comments in point (i)

(B) Technology absorption:

(i) Efforts, in brief, made towards technology absorption: Not applicable

(ii) Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts, e.g., product improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution, etc.: Not applicable

(iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last 3 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year), following information may be furnished: Not applicable

(a) Details of technology imported: Not applicable

(b) Year of import: Not applicable

(c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: Not applicable

(d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons therefore: Not applicable.

(iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Not applicable

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo

Earnings Nil Outgo Nil

Business Risk Management

The Board of Directors have developed & implemented a robust risk management policy which identifies the key elements of risks that threatens the existence of the Company.

Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Particulars of Employees:

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are given in Annexure C.

Further, during the period under review, no employee of the Company drew remuneration in excess of the limits specified under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and hence no disclosure is required to be made in the Annual Report.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

The Company has in place a prevention of sexual harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

Further, the Company was committed to providing a safe and conducive work environment to its employees during the year under review. Your directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Company is in the process of selecting the right candidates for constituting the Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention. Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the financial year: -

No. of complaints received: 0

No. of complaints disposed off: 0

No. of complaints pending: 0

No. of complaints unsolved: 0

Listing With Stock Exchange:

The Company confirms that it has not defaulted in payment of the annual listing fees for the financial year 2023-24 to the BSE Limited where the shares of the Company are listed.

Statement regarding compliances of applicable Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with the provisions of applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Cautionary Statement

The statements contained in the Boards Report contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations.

Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.

Acknowledgement

Your directors wish to express their grateful appreciation to the continued co-operation received from the banks, government authorities, customers, vendors and shareholders during the year under review. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed service of the executives, staff, and workers of the Company.