Cinerad Communications Ltd EGM

Cinerad Communic CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 May 20248 Jun 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of meeting of Board of Directors held on May 10, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company decided to convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on June 8, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Notice of EGM to be held on June 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024) Outcome of Extra - Ordinary General Meeting held on 08-06-2024 under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) We wish to inform you that the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held on Saturday June 08, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility. In this regard please find attached the voting results for your record and dissemination. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)
EGM22 Jan 202416 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd January, 2024 Please find attached herewith Newspaper Advertisements published in English and Bengali Local Newspaper and Other regions for EOGM to be held on 16th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Disclosure of event or information pertaining to EOGM dated 16 February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) Scrutinizers Report on the remote E-voting and e-voting conducted et he EGM held through VC/OAVM on Friday 16th February 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024) Corrigendum to Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 16.02.2024 with respect to conclusion time inadvertently not mentioned. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024)

Cinerad Communic: Related News

No Record Found

