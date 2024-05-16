Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of meeting of Board of Directors held on May 10, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company decided to convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on June 8, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Notice of EGM to be held on June 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024) Outcome of Extra - Ordinary General Meeting held on 08-06-2024 under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) We wish to inform you that the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held on Saturday June 08, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility. In this regard please find attached the voting results for your record and dissemination. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)