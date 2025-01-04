iifl-logo-icon 1
Cinerad Communications Ltd Board Meeting

91.1
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Cinerad Communic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Rights Issue Inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide the terms and conditions and other related matters in connection with the rights issue of equity shares, including terms and conditions such as determination of the rights issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date and other matters incidental or connected therewith. Outcome of meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Board Of Directors held on January 4, 2025, approving matters related to Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/01/2025)
Board Meeting4 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Appointment of M/s. Mehta and Mehta, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 016513C) as statutory auditors of the Company to fill casual vacancy. Outcome of Board meeting held on August 16, 2024
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on September 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and b. to consider a proposal to issue securities to the existing shareholders of the Company on Rights Basis as may be permitted under applicable law subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. Outcome of Board meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20248 May 2024
CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of securities / warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company through permissible modes including preferential allotment in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in respect of meeting of Board of Directors held on May 10, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company decided to convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on June 8, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Appointment of Independent Directors
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th March, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 3. Any Other Matter if any. Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by the Company by way of issuance of equity shares and/or issuance of other securities/warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202413 Jan 2024
CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by the Company by way of issuance of equity shares and/or issuance of other securities/warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company to the identified persons through permissible modes including as preferential allotment CINERAD COMMUNICATIONS LTD. has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 17 Jan 2024 to consider Fund raising. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

