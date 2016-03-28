Circuit Systems India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
13.87
13.87
13.87
13.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.44
13.35
12.58
14.82
Net Worth
28.31
27.22
26.45
28.69
Minority Interest
Debt
22.36
14.48
18.16
19.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.17
Total Liabilities
50.67
41.7
44.61
48.76
Fixed Assets
23.79
19.15
22.74
20.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.14
14.65
12.43
13.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.3
0.99
0.3
0.06
Networking Capital
8.7
6.5
8.14
14.15
Inventories
10.66
8.91
7.21
5.34
Inventory Days
53.25
Sundry Debtors
1.2
2.26
1.76
1.93
Debtor Days
19.24
Other Current Assets
4.87
3.79
3.94
9.97
Sundry Creditors
-3.54
-4.61
-2.67
-1.89
Creditor Days
18.85
Other Current Liabilities
-4.49
-3.85
-2.1
-1.2
Cash
0.74
0.4
1.01
0.13
Total Assets
50.67
41.69
44.62
48.77
