Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on 8th February 1995 as Circuit Systems (India) Limited at Gujarat. Thereafter the company was converted into a Private Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Circuit Systems (India) Private Limited on 01st August 2001 and thereafter the company was reconverted into public company and the name was changed to Circuit Systems (India) Limited on 7th October 2005.The Company has engaged in business of PCB manufacturing since last more than one decade. PCB industry in India has matured significantly and has started getting recognition world over. Market of PCB is increasing very fast as Electronic industry as a whole is growing at very rapid speed.The Company has acquired the Electronic Division (PCB business) including the Leasehold land and premises together with Buildings, Factory Assets and structures, standing thereon and also Plant and Machinery including spare parts which are in stock on transfer date and are required for the maintenance of Plant and Machinery other tangibles and intangible assets for the manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards of Stovec Industries Limited against consideration of Rs.4.50 crores. The existing major customers of the company are TVS Electronics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Essae Electronics Private Ltd., India Nippon Electricals Ltd., Secure Meters Limited, Consolidated Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ITI Limited, ESSAETeraoka Ltd., Inductotherm (India) Private Limited, Varroc Engineering pr

Read More