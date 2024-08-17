iifl-logo-icon 1
Circuit Systems India Ltd Share Price

13.9
(-6.14%)
Mar 28, 2016

Circuit Systems India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

13.92

Prev. Close

14.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

14

Day's Low

13.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.28

P/E

17.59

EPS

0.79

Divi. Yield

0

Circuit Systems India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Circuit Systems (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Circuit Systems (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.33%

Non-Promoter- 28.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Circuit Systems India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

13.87

13.87

13.87

13.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.44

13.35

12.58

14.82

Net Worth

28.31

27.22

26.45

28.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

36.59

25.91

21.39

24.24

yoy growth (%)

41.23

21.1

-11.76

-2.12

Raw materials

-14.08

-6.94

-8.52

-12.04

As % of sales

38.49

26.8

39.85

49.67

Employee costs

-3.96

-3.03

-1.71

-1.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.96

2.47

1.64

1.07

Depreciation

-4.43

-3.19

-1.39

-1.03

Tax paid

-0.79

-0.84

0

0.07

Working capital

3.04

-4.85

-0.99

-0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.23

21.1

-11.76

-2.12

Op profit growth

19.19

109.64

8.79

5.24

EBIT growth

16.41

34.74

35.39

44.93

Net profit growth

33.11

-0.73

-129.23

-1,852.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

24.38

24.84

26.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.38

24.84

26.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.46

0.37

0.25

Circuit Systems India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Circuit Systems India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PARESH NAVNIT VASANI

Director

JASMINE PARESH VASANI

Director

JAYESH HASHMUKHLAL SHAH

Director

SURESHBHAI MULJIBHAI POOJARA

Company Secretary

Krupali Hemendrabhai Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Circuit Systems India Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on 8th February 1995 as Circuit Systems (India) Limited at Gujarat. Thereafter the company was converted into a Private Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Circuit Systems (India) Private Limited on 01st August 2001 and thereafter the company was reconverted into public company and the name was changed to Circuit Systems (India) Limited on 7th October 2005.The Company has engaged in business of PCB manufacturing since last more than one decade. PCB industry in India has matured significantly and has started getting recognition world over. Market of PCB is increasing very fast as Electronic industry as a whole is growing at very rapid speed.The Company has acquired the Electronic Division (PCB business) including the Leasehold land and premises together with Buildings, Factory Assets and structures, standing thereon and also Plant and Machinery including spare parts which are in stock on transfer date and are required for the maintenance of Plant and Machinery other tangibles and intangible assets for the manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards of Stovec Industries Limited against consideration of Rs.4.50 crores. The existing major customers of the company are TVS Electronics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Essae Electronics Private Ltd., India Nippon Electricals Ltd., Secure Meters Limited, Consolidated Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ITI Limited, ESSAETeraoka Ltd., Inductotherm (India) Private Limited, Varroc Engineering pr
