Circuit Systems India Ltd Management Discussions

• Forward Looking Statements :

This report contains forward looking statements, which may be identified by their use of words like ‘plans’, ‘expects’, ‘will’, ‘anticipate’, ‘believes’, ‘intends’, ‘projects’, ‘estimates’, or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including but not limited to statements about the company’s strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures and financial results, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The company’s actual results, performance or achievements could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify, or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

• Introduction :

Circuit Systems (India) Ltd. was formed to manufacture world class Professional Grade Printed Circuit Boards in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and The Company has been recognized as one of the reliable quality PCB manufacturing companies. Company is aggressively pushing its capacity and capability in global market.

• Business Outlook:

Though having business risks and threats as faced in earlier year, Company is taking measures to sustain momentum both in the short and long term. The Company is adequately equipped with the necessary strengths in its business operations to successfully counter the various risks and threats that could in any way derail the overall positive industry forecasts. The Company is continuously making efforts in improving its operational.

• Outlook on Opportunities:

Due to the nature of the industry and its volatility, your company is planning to focus on technology and deploy its resources carefully and in right directions. Your company will look forward to adding new customer base and focus on its niche.

• Threats, Risks and Concerns:

The major risks and threats for our Company are related to Global Economic trends & progress along with individual Country’s economic conditions. The major risks, which may have impact on company’s business, are as follows:

(1) Indian Economy and International Economic trends.

(2) Foreign currency rate fluctuations

(3) Interest rate fluctuations and high rates of inflations.

(4) The other risks may be the risks of natural calamities, like flood, earth quakes, terrorist attacks, riots or any other natural disasters.

• Business and Operational Risk:

PCB Industry is very sensitive looking to the sentiments of demand-supply chain, trusted quality, and customer confidence is directly linked with economic factors like consumer reliance, technology and its Up gradation, inventory controls etc. Industry segments like industrial electronics including but not limited to Instrumentation, Telecom, Power Supply, LED, Defense and Aerospace are expected to generate more demand on a healthy levels.

• Financial Risk:

Your company is making every possible effort to improve the risk management of its finances. Your company is improving its inventory management, stock, and work in Process. Your company has opted not to increase its exposure.

Your company is grateful to its vendors for their outstanding support and service. Your company has developed a strong relationship with its vendors over a period of time.

• Results of Operations for the year 2014-15:

The Company has earned revenues of Rs. 2424.95 Lacs in 2014-15 as compared to Rs. 2477.49 Lacs last year. The Company has focused on business model that is sustainable in long run. Bringing value to customer and increasing reliability is prime focus of the company. The Company considers continuing the same policy in future and your directors expects that the same will result into improved profitability in future. During the year, the company has earned operating profit of Rs. 1.07 crore before exceptional items. However, due to loss arising because of exceptional items, the overall results are in negative. It is to be noted that the company has improved its margins and operational efficiency in terms of reduced expenditures. The same will result in better profitability in future.

• Capacity Utilization:

Your company is continuously monitoring costs and efficiency associated to its capacity. The Company also plans to implement lean manufacturing practices and reduce overheads to drive the growth of production. Last year your company adopted a flexible capacity utilization scheme by developing a state of the art forecasting system. This has been a great tool to improve our operational efficiency and output with less stress on capacity. Your company plans and is continued to focus on this innovative tool for the coming years. During the year, the company has made several additions in Plant & Machineries to build its capacity.

• Contingent Liability:

Details of Contingent Liabilities are given in notes1.10of the Notes on Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account

• Internal Control:

Circuit Systems has a defined organization structure and has a robust internal control systems and processes in place for smooth functioning and controlling the conduct of the business. Company has developed well documented policy guidelines with predetermined authority levels. An extensive system of internal controls to ensure optimal utilization of resources and accurate reporting of financial transactions and strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations has also been implemented. In order to ensure that all checks and balances are in place and all internal control systems are in order regular and exhaustive internal audits are conducted by experienced firm of Chartered Accountants in close coordination with the Company’s own internal Audit systems implemented within the organization. Besides, company has Audit Committee to keep a close watch on compliance with internal control systems. The Company has put in place sufficient systems to ensure that assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that the transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly.

This system will go a long way in reinforcing the commitment towards the shareholders, Government Agencies, Banks;Creditors by adopting best corporate Governance practices in respect of internal controls over financial reporting.

• Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management:

Industrial Relations remained focused on best customer services, adopting business ethics values at all levels of organization and developing potential business relations across the world. The development of human resources is a key strategic challenge in order to prepare people for future responsibilities in terms of technical, managerial, professional and business skills. The Company is regularly investing in human capital for training of manpower for upgrading their skills.