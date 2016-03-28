Circuit Systems India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.96
2.47
1.64
1.07
Depreciation
-4.43
-3.19
-1.39
-1.03
Tax paid
-0.79
-0.84
0
0.07
Working capital
3.04
-4.85
-0.99
-0.89
Other operating items
Operating
0.77
-6.41
-0.74
-0.76
Capital expenditure
8.16
8.63
3.48
-20.22
Free cash flow
8.93
2.21
2.73
-20.98
Equity raised
25.3
18.7
12.09
32
Investing
4.3
1.17
1.9
0
Financing
13.77
8.45
1.38
7.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.3
30.54
18.11
18.18
No Record Found
