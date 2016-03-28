iifl-logo-icon 1
Circuit Systems India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.9
(-6.14%)
Mar 28, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.96

2.47

1.64

1.07

Depreciation

-4.43

-3.19

-1.39

-1.03

Tax paid

-0.79

-0.84

0

0.07

Working capital

3.04

-4.85

-0.99

-0.89

Other operating items

Operating

0.77

-6.41

-0.74

-0.76

Capital expenditure

8.16

8.63

3.48

-20.22

Free cash flow

8.93

2.21

2.73

-20.98

Equity raised

25.3

18.7

12.09

32

Investing

4.3

1.17

1.9

0

Financing

13.77

8.45

1.38

7.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.3

30.54

18.11

18.18

