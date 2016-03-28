iifl-logo-icon 1
Circuit Systems India Ltd Key Ratios

13.9
(-6.14%)
Mar 28, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.74

-1.79

-6.28

-12.75

Op profit growth

6.1

7.32

23.3

-33.69

EBIT growth

27.39

49.06

57.91

-57.14

Net profit growth

-128.38

-1,904.29

-106.37

-1,311.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.34

11.92

10.91

8.29

EBIT margin

13.12

9.09

5.99

3.55

Net profit margin

7.34

-22.82

1.24

-18.27

RoCE

9.44

6.58

3.55

1.84

RoNW

1.94

-5.21

0.22

-3.23

RoA

1.32

-4.13

0.18

-2.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.14

0

0.22

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.06

-4.84

-0.92

-4.04

Book value per share

15.18

14.04

24.42

22.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.19

0

37.72

0

P/CEPS

229.23

-2.99

-8.93

-1.21

P/B

0.91

1.03

0.33

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

6.62

7.57

4.2

5.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.22

3.97

-19.48

-5.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.4

77.05

98.44

111.53

Inventory days

79.42

96.58

118.35

97.28

Creditor days

-9.2

-29.73

-38.43

-40.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.26

-2.09

-1.6

-0.64

Net debt / equity

0.44

0.27

0.04

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

3.02

1.85

0.53

2.54

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.03

-49.83

-43.68

-40.45

Employee costs

-8.19

-7.88

-9.57

-9.1

Other costs

-37.42

-30.34

-35.82

-42.13

