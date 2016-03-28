Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
36.59
25.91
21.39
24.24
yoy growth (%)
41.23
21.1
-11.76
-2.12
Raw materials
-14.08
-6.94
-8.52
-12.04
As % of sales
38.49
26.8
39.85
49.67
Employee costs
-3.96
-3.03
-1.71
-1.87
As % of sales
10.83
11.73
8.02
7.73
Other costs
-10.9
-9.51
-8.09
-7.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.79
36.73
37.83
31
Operating profit
7.63
6.4
3.05
2.8
OPM
20.87
24.72
14.28
11.58
Depreciation
-4.43
-3.19
-1.39
-1.03
Interest expense
-1.57
-1.42
-1.25
-1.05
Other income
1.34
0.68
1.23
0.36
Profit before tax
2.96
2.47
1.64
1.07
Taxes
-0.79
-0.84
0
0.07
Tax rate
-26.9
-34.16
0
6.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.16
1.63
1.64
1.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-6.77
Net profit
2.17
1.63
1.64
-5.61
yoy growth (%)
33.11
-0.73
-129.23
-1,852.24
NPM
5.92
6.29
7.67
-23.16
