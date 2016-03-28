iifl-logo-icon 1
Circuit Systems India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.9
(-6.14%)
Mar 28, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Circuit Systems India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

36.59

25.91

21.39

24.24

yoy growth (%)

41.23

21.1

-11.76

-2.12

Raw materials

-14.08

-6.94

-8.52

-12.04

As % of sales

38.49

26.8

39.85

49.67

Employee costs

-3.96

-3.03

-1.71

-1.87

As % of sales

10.83

11.73

8.02

7.73

Other costs

-10.9

-9.51

-8.09

-7.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.79

36.73

37.83

31

Operating profit

7.63

6.4

3.05

2.8

OPM

20.87

24.72

14.28

11.58

Depreciation

-4.43

-3.19

-1.39

-1.03

Interest expense

-1.57

-1.42

-1.25

-1.05

Other income

1.34

0.68

1.23

0.36

Profit before tax

2.96

2.47

1.64

1.07

Taxes

-0.79

-0.84

0

0.07

Tax rate

-26.9

-34.16

0

6.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.16

1.63

1.64

1.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-6.77

Net profit

2.17

1.63

1.64

-5.61

yoy growth (%)

33.11

-0.73

-129.23

-1,852.24

NPM

5.92

6.29

7.67

-23.16

QUICKLINKS FOR Circuit Systems India Ltd

