Citizen Infoline Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.8
-0.81
-0.75
-0.64
Net Worth
4.6
4.59
4.65
4.76
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.6
4.59
4.65
4.76
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.44
0.44
0.94
0.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.14
4.13
3.68
3.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.1
Debtor Days
0
0
24.69
Other Current Assets
4.24
4.21
3.74
3.93
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.07
-0.05
-0.22
Creditor Days
43.07
32.91
54.33
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.01
-0.01
-0.1
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.11
Total Assets
4.6
4.59
4.65
4.76
