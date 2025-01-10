iifl-logo-icon 1
Citizen Infoline Ltd Balance Sheet

28.49
(0.04%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.8

-0.81

-0.75

-0.64

Net Worth

4.6

4.59

4.65

4.76

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.6

4.59

4.65

4.76

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.44

0.44

0.94

0.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.14

4.13

3.68

3.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.1

Debtor Days

0

0

24.69

Other Current Assets

4.24

4.21

3.74

3.93

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.07

-0.05

-0.22

Creditor Days

43.07

32.91

54.33

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.01

-0.01

-0.1

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.11

Total Assets

4.6

4.59

4.65

4.76

