iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Citizen Infoline Ltd Share Price

24.61
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.61
  • Day's High24.61
  • 52 Wk High982
  • Prev. Close23.44
  • Day's Low24.61
  • 52 Wk Low 21.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.56
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Citizen Infoline Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

24.61

Prev. Close

23.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

24.61

Day's Low

24.61

52 Week's High

982

52 Week's Low

21.41

Book Value

8.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.28

P/E

0

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Citizen Infoline Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Citizen Infoline Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Citizen Infoline Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 64.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Citizen Infoline Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.8

-0.81

-0.75

-0.64

Net Worth

4.6

4.59

4.65

4.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.59

0.55

1.47

2.87

yoy growth (%)

6.97

-62.48

-48.64

0

Raw materials

-0.29

0

0

0

As % of sales

49.39

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.63

-1.15

-2.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.11

-0.08

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.33

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.04

1.73

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.97

-62.48

-48.64

0

Op profit growth

22.91

10.05

1,085.24

0

EBIT growth

-43.16

78.95

-207.9

0

Net profit growth

-43.09

71.06

-591.09

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Citizen Infoline Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Citizen Infoline Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Omprakash L Jain

Director & CFO

Ravindra O Jain

Executive Director

Kasturi R Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vikas H Jirawala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mitesh A Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandeep M Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reena Harsh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Citizen Infoline Ltd

Summary

Citizen Infoline Limited wasincorporated on14 November, 1994. The Company has been engaged in providing an online local search engine with directory and print media services to connect consumers and merchants. It has variousbranches across the state of Gujarat.The emergence of digital and online media has brought about a significant change in the core business model of the publishing industry. The change in technology and consumer behavior has given to new opportunities and challenges for traditional publishers.The repaid expansion of digital media has driven publishers to reduce costs and streamline their operations. Also, the pressure on publisher has increased as a growing number of consumers prefer access to online content. Publishers are now finding innovative ways to deliver content to users. Some of the emerging trends in the publishing industry include electronic books (eBooks), podcasts, blogs, mobile publishing, and self-publishing. Some publishers also started focusing on new opportunities such as user-generated content and online communities. The print and publishing industry has been profoundly altered by the digital media revolution.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Citizen Infoline Ltd share price today?

The Citizen Infoline Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Citizen Infoline Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Citizen Infoline Ltd is ₹13.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Citizen Infoline Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Citizen Infoline Ltd is 0 and 2.87 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Citizen Infoline Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Citizen Infoline Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Citizen Infoline Ltd is ₹21.41 and ₹982 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Citizen Infoline Ltd?

Citizen Infoline Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.47%, 3 Years at 32.37%, 1 Year at -11.09%, 6 Month at -31.64%, 3 Month at -44.97% and 1 Month at -97.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Citizen Infoline Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Citizen Infoline Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.77 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 64.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Citizen Infoline Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.