SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹24.61
Prev. Close₹23.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹24.61
Day's Low₹24.61
52 Week's High₹982
52 Week's Low₹21.41
Book Value₹8.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.28
P/E0
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.8
-0.81
-0.75
-0.64
Net Worth
4.6
4.59
4.65
4.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.59
0.55
1.47
2.87
yoy growth (%)
6.97
-62.48
-48.64
0
Raw materials
-0.29
0
0
0
As % of sales
49.39
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.63
-1.15
-2.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.11
-0.08
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.33
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.04
1.73
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.97
-62.48
-48.64
0
Op profit growth
22.91
10.05
1,085.24
0
EBIT growth
-43.16
78.95
-207.9
0
Net profit growth
-43.09
71.06
-591.09
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Omprakash L Jain
Director & CFO
Ravindra O Jain
Executive Director
Kasturi R Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vikas H Jirawala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mitesh A Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandeep M Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reena Harsh Shah
Summary
Citizen Infoline Limited wasincorporated on14 November, 1994. The Company has been engaged in providing an online local search engine with directory and print media services to connect consumers and merchants. It has variousbranches across the state of Gujarat.The emergence of digital and online media has brought about a significant change in the core business model of the publishing industry. The change in technology and consumer behavior has given to new opportunities and challenges for traditional publishers.The repaid expansion of digital media has driven publishers to reduce costs and streamline their operations. Also, the pressure on publisher has increased as a growing number of consumers prefer access to online content. Publishers are now finding innovative ways to deliver content to users. Some of the emerging trends in the publishing industry include electronic books (eBooks), podcasts, blogs, mobile publishing, and self-publishing. Some publishers also started focusing on new opportunities such as user-generated content and online communities. The print and publishing industry has been profoundly altered by the digital media revolution.
The Citizen Infoline Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Citizen Infoline Ltd is ₹13.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Citizen Infoline Ltd is 0 and 2.87 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Citizen Infoline Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Citizen Infoline Ltd is ₹21.41 and ₹982 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Citizen Infoline Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.47%, 3 Years at 32.37%, 1 Year at -11.09%, 6 Month at -31.64%, 3 Month at -44.97% and 1 Month at -97.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
