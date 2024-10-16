|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
16 Oct 2024
10 Oct 2024
|Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Result for September Quarter 2024 Unaudited Result for Quarter ended 30.09.2024 of CIL (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting
14 Aug 2024
7 Aug 2024
|Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Notice of Board meeting to be held on 14.08.2024 for Unaudited Result Q3 Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting
16 May 2024
9 May 2024
|Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Result for March 2024 Board meeting of the Company held on 16th may for finalizing Financial Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 Board Meeting of the for Finalizing Financial Result for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting
6 Feb 2024
29 Jan 2024
|Citizen Infoline Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR UNAUDITED RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2023 Unaudited Result for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
