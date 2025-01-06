Citizen Infoline Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.11
-0.08
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.33
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.04
1.73
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.29
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.53
-1.17
Free cash flow
-0.07
-0.07
-1.59
-1.46
Equity raised
-1.49
-1.27
-1.16
-1.2
Investing
-0.5
0
0
0.5
Financing
0
0
-0.01
0.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.07
-1.35
-2.77
-1.74
